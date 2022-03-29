An independent but Penn State-centered NIL collective, Success with Honor, was announced just five days ago.

On Tuesday morning, Penn State announced another step forward in student athlete compensation, partnering with NIL advisory and education firm Altius Sports Partners.

According to a Penn State Athletics release, Altius will provide “customized educational workshops for student-athletes, coaches and staff focused on, among other issues, group licensing, marketing, branding, financial literacy and recruiting as well as engagement with internal and external constituents on NIL education.”

Besides Penn State, Altius has already partnered with a number of Division I institutions, currently representing Arizona, Duke, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Northwestern, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, South Carolina, USC, Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, Virginia and Washington.

"We are looking forward to partnering with industry leader Altius Sports Partners in our name, image and likeness (NIL) programming," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "They have a talented and experienced team with a vast understanding and knowledge of the NIL landscape. We know the education Altius will provide to our stakeholders will help everyone navigate these evolving NIL waters."

