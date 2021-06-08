Penn State season ticket holders were notified via email Tuesday that the season ticket renewal process has begun.

The email comes roughly one week after Penn State announced its plans to open all athletic events to full capacity during the upcoming fall season.

According to the email, season ticket holders have until Monday, July 12 to renew their tickets for the 2021 season. If they renew by June 30, ticket holders will receive five Nittany Lion Club bonus points.

There will be no seat selection or parking pass update process in 2021, but both will resume to normal operations in 2022.

Penn State Athletics reiterated its plan to use fully-mobile ticketing in 2021.

