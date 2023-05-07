Mark the calendars because 2023 student football ticket sales is nearing. Penn State Athletics posted details to its website on Sunday.

Graduate senior tickets are available on July 17 at 7 a.m. ET, seniors on July 18 at 7 a.m., juniors on July 19 at 7 a.m., sophomores on July 20 at 7 a.m. and freshmen on July 21 at 7 a.m.

Penn State student tickets are $246, which includes all seven home games and there is a limit to one ticket per student.

Student tickets are available for Penn State sophomore, junior and senior students who are taking at least 12 credits in LionPATH for the fall 2023 semester.

Tickets are available for freshmen and transfer students who have met all the entrance and admission standards and must be a paid accept to Penn State.

The rest of the ticketing requirements can be found here.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE