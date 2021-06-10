Penn State students can gear up to get their Penn State football tickets now.

Penn State Athletics announced the on-sale dates for student season tickets Thursday morning.

Sales will be kicked for graduate students Monday, July 19, and sales will begin in descending order from fourth-year to first-year students from July 20 to July 23.

The seven-game home ticket package will be $239. Official White Out shirts will also be available during the sale.

An email will be sent to students on July 7 regarding ticketing process information. Online sale is only open to full-time registered students and there are a limited number of tickets allocated for each class.

Sales will begin at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. for each respective class of students. Sales may close earlier if the allocated ticket number is reached.

