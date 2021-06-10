Penn State students can gear up to get their Penn State football tickets now.
Penn State Athletics announced the on-sale dates for student season tickets Thursday morning.
𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦: Season Ticket On-Sale Dates Below ⬇️ 🙌 LET'S GOOOOO!— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 10, 2021
Details: https://t.co/TR5GYlfx5Z#WeAre | #107kStrong pic.twitter.com/LWuyHXbdBW
Sales will be kicked for graduate students Monday, July 19, and sales will begin in descending order from fourth-year to first-year students from July 20 to July 23.
The seven-game home ticket package will be $239. Official White Out shirts will also be available during the sale.
An email will be sent to students on July 7 regarding ticketing process information. Online sale is only open to full-time registered students and there are a limited number of tickets allocated for each class.
Sales will begin at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. for each respective class of students. Sales may close earlier if the allocated ticket number is reached.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
One Penn State player is making waves in the Premier Lacrosse League.