Penn State announced the date for its annual Blue-White game on Monday.
The Nittany Lions’ spring game will take place on April 15, 2023, in Beaver Stadium, Penn State Athletics announced. The announcement didn’t specify a kickoff time for the game.
The @PennStateFball Blue White Spring Game is locked in for April 15th in @beaver_stadium 🔵⚪️#WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/ybgvebSiDV— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) December 12, 2022
The Blue-White game made its return after a two-year absence in 2022 with a bit of a format change. It’s unknown if the format will return to normal or if it’ll feature the same practice-type format it featured in April.
The game will be the first time Penn State fans will return to Beaver Stadium since the Nittany Lions’ last home game on Nov. 26.
