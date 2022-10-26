Penn State Athletics announced “additional measures and protocols” following problems that students experienced on Saturday while entering Beaver Stadium.

The Twitter post outlined how Athletics will “address the student entry and seating processes” through use of additional magnetometers.

Students will receive a non-transferable wristband indicating their student section status. “Students will be required to show their wristband each time they enter to ensure only students are in the student section,” according to Penn State Athletics.

