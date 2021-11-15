You are the owner of this article.
Penn State Athletics announces 2 possible start times for Penn State football's regular-season finale

Penn State football vs. Michigan, stadium helmet stripe

Fans wear white or blue according to their seat number to form the helmet stripe pattern during Penn State football's first annual Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State knows two possible game times for its final contest of the 2021 regular season.

The Nittany Lions will kick off on the road at Michigan State at either 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m., but the official start time has yet to be confirmed.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game if it starts at 3:30, and FOX will pick up the contest in East Lansing if it starts at 4:00.

