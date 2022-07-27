INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Kraft has only been Penn State’s athletic director for 27 days, but he’s already made great strides over an eventful first month on the job.

“The big thing for me was being able to get there in June and transition to be able to figure out what we’re doing and what we need to do better,” Kraft said at Wednesday’s Big Ten Media Days, “and look, there’s a lot.”

Out of the many categories in which Kraft said needed improvement, there’s none that stand out more than NIL.

In its first year as a legalized institution, NIL has brought out the best and the worst of college athletics. But it’s here to stay, whether the world likes it or not.

While Kraft said Penn State is “behind” in NIL, he said he “feels good about the direction” it's heading in.

“We’re Penn State, we should lead the country in everything we do,” Kraft said. “I’ll feel better in about three weeks. I feel really good about where we’ll be.”

What will happen in three weeks? Kraft didn’t elaborate, but it could be state-legislation related.

NIL legislation differs from state to state, and Kraft has had to adjust to a “totally different” law system in Pennsylvania than the one he worked with as athletic director of Boston College.

“We’re working with the framework, and, honestly, that comes back to the education piece — understanding,” Kraft said. “No one wants to break the rules, let alone the law. And so how do we really tell people how to do this and how to make it work?”

“There are restrictions that I did not have in Massachusetts.”

There may be no college athlete at the forefront of NIL as much as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

He’s signed 25 athletes since starting his own NIL agency, Limitless, in April. But on Friday, even bigger news broke when Clifford stated he’d begun conversations with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about revenue sharing and other student-athlete-related benefits such as healthcare.

While Clifford refrained from discussing the details in person, Kraft and James Franklin both displayed their support for Clifford and those conversations as a whole.

“You talk about the transfer portal, you talk about NIL, there’s conversations that you have to have that you would think would have been unheard of 15 years ago,” Franklin said. “It's about embracing the changes that are going on in college athletics and college football.”

While having only addressed the media twice since April, Kraft has already become popular among fans for his outright honesty and relatability.

As a former student-athlete himself, a linebacker at Indiana, Kraft wants to lead, but he wants to do it in the right way.

“I think it's really important they know who the leadership is, where to go if they have a problem,” Kraft said. “With 31 sports, it is really hard as an AD to understand what's going on at the granular level. You really have to work at it.”

And it obviously doesn’t end with relationships with student-athletes, Kraft has formed a strong bond with Franklin and is already doing things that former athletic director Sandy Barbour didn’t accomplish.

“I want this to come off specifically to Pat because [I have] total respect for the regime that we had previously,” Franklin said, “but Pat's fighting some battles that maybe hadn't been fought in the past.”

What battles in specific? Well for one, Penn State is set to open Big Ten play on the road for the ninth straight season.

“I don't know how that’s statistically even possible, especially when it's been brought up before. But Pat's pounding that drum,” Franklin said. “In years past, I would feel like I'd have to maybe say some of these things, to maybe create some pressure or to create some dialogue that needed to happen. [Now] I don't have to.”

Kraft said when he found out about this “crazy” nine-year streak he called the Big Ten office and demanded that it was “unacceptable.”

Another thing Kraft, among Penn State fans and beat writers, doesn’t understand is why the administration keeps certain salaries and contract announcements a secret.

Wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has won nine NCAA championships since he was hired by the Nittany Lions in 2009, prompting questions as to why the best coach in the sport had his contract leaked to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette instead of an announcement by the university.

“It’s funny, I asked [Kris Peterson], ‘Why does no one know this?’” Kraft said. “I don’t know why. I mean, there’s some things that now we’re uncovering that I’d yell from the mountaintops.”

Improvements are coming to Penn State. From building bathrooms in the soccer facilities to renovating Beaver Stadium and its press box, Kraft will be at the forefront.

“We’ve got to make decisions and then move on to the next.”

