Patrick Kraft made his first official hires as Penn State’s new athletic director, and he’s bringing some familiar faces with him.

Penn State Athletics announced the additions of Vinnie James and Adam Miller as deputy athletic directors Tuesday, both of whom worked with Kraft at Boston College and Temple. Current deputy athletic directors Lynn Holleran and Scott Sidwell will still serve their roles in the administrative department.

James will handle internal operations, such as strategic planning and analysis, capital projects, event operations and equipment operations, among other things. Miller is tabbed with external affairs and engagement, including Nittany Lion Club development, ticket sales, revenue strategy and the Penn State All-Sports Museum.

“We have a long history together, dating back to our time at Temple, and work well together to develop conditions for our student-athletes to be successful,” Kraft said in a statement. “Vinnie is a longtime confidant who has a terrific strategic vision and will propel us to the next level, just as he did at our previous institutions. Adam has established himself as one of the best development leaders in the country. His addition to our Penn State staff will allow us to provide our student-athletes with the facilities and resources they need to develop them as the whole person – mind, body, spirit.”

James worked with Kraft for the past nine years at both Temple and Boston College, working on the Owls’ athletic department strategic plan and handling social and digital media.

Miller’s roles at Temple and Boston College included heavy involvement in fundraising, where he helped orchestrate the largest fundraising year in Temple history through work with the Owl Club. Miller’s extensive history with fundraising at every stop in his career is certainly interesting considering the ever-changing landscape of NIL in today’s world.

Kraft also announced the promotion of Lauren Rhodes to deputy athletics director for student-athlete welfare and development after she previously served as the senior associate athletic director, student-athlete performance, health and welfare and senior woman administrator.

