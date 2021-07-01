As the NCAA flipped its bylaws surrounding name, image and likeness earlier this week, Penn State athletes are beginning to publicly announce their deals on the first day of the new NIL rules.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill also allowing college athletes to benefit from their NIL Wednesday, a bill that immediately went into effect before the NCAA's start date of Thursday.

Student-athletes across every sport are now able to profit of their NIL, so here's a running list of Nittany Lions who are taking advantage.

Last updated: July 1, 2:12 p.m.

Derrick Tangelo, football

One of the first dominos to fall among the blue and white, new football defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo expressed his deal with YOKE Gaming, a service allowing customers to play video games with their favorite athletes.

A transfer from Duke, Tangelo is set to play his first season in Happy Valley this fall.

Brandon Smith, football

Like Tangelo and many others in the sports world on Thursday, linebacker Brandon Smith also struck pen to paper with YOKE.

Smith, a junior, started all nine games in 2020 and is now one of the most experienced players in Brent Pry's linebacker group.

Ta'Quan Roberson, football

Another football player, another YOKE deal.

Ta'Quan Roberson posted his deal on Instagram Thursday morning, joining his teammates and plenty of other athletes affiliated with the platform.

Roman Bravo-Young, wrestling

Ever want a pair of a Penn State wrestler's shoes? Well, now's your chance.

Roman Bravo-Young, 2021 individual national champion, announced on Twitter that he has created a raffle for shoes he has competed in.

[ RBY SHOE RAFFLE ]⁣⁣I've had several matches in these! Definitely a shoe I'm proud to represent. Now I’m raffling this exact pair at: https://t.co/3QYzcRvjK3Ticket entry options:1 Ticket: $10 5 Tickets: $50 10 Tickets: $100 Winner will be announced Sunday July 4th. pic.twitter.com/V1FSHZoaqE — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) July 1, 2021

The first raffle winner will be announced on Sunday, with tickets costing $10 each.

Sean Clifford, football

Penn State's starting quarterback officially got in on the NIL action with his likeness on a T-shirt.

Guess what you can grab? A dope shirt of some dope QBs we have these guys and a bunch more!! Of course all proceeds go to them https://t.co/YeIFufUWUB pic.twitter.com/7WtUqa6vX1 — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) July 1, 2021

The QB Takeover line of shirts features a number of prominent college signal callers, including Sean Clifford. Shirts cost $34.99 each.

Curtis Jacobs, football

Yoke Gaming and Penn State certainly have quite the connection. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs joined his counterparts and announced he's now a part of Yoke.

I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me. Request me so we can play💯 pic.twitter.com/txMoMT5rsy — Curtis Jacobs (@CurtisUpNext23) July 1, 2021

Jacobs enters his sophomore season after appearing in eight games in 2020.

Bryce Effner, football

Somewhat fittingly, an offensive lineman has partnered with GoPuff, a food delivery service. With Bryce Effner's referral code, you can get $25 off when you sign up for the service.

Gopuff delivers daily essentials in minutes! Get $25 when you sign up. https://t.co/Ikw7k4tVLf — Bryce Effner (@b_effner) July 1, 2021

Effner is a redshirt junior this season. He appeared in eight games in 2020, but he was primarily featured on special teams.

