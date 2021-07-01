Penn State football vs. Illinois, Team enters the field

Penn State enters the field to face off against Illinois. The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 56-21 Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

 James Riccardo

As the NCAA flipped its bylaws surrounding name, image and likeness earlier this week, Penn State athletes are beginning to publicly announce their deals on the first day of the new NIL rules.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill also allowing college athletes to benefit from their NIL Wednesday, a bill that immediately went into effect before the NCAA's start date of Thursday.

Student-athletes across every sport are now able to profit of their NIL, so here's a running list of Nittany Lions who are taking advantage.

Last updated: July 1, 2:12 p.m.

Derrick Tangelo, football 

One of the first dominos to fall among the blue and white, new football defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo expressed his deal with YOKE Gaming, a service allowing customers to play video games with their favorite athletes.

A transfer from Duke, Tangelo is set to play his first season in Happy Valley this fall.

Brandon Smith, football

Like Tangelo and many others in the sports world on Thursday, linebacker Brandon Smith also struck pen to paper with YOKE.

Smith, a junior, started all nine games in 2020 and is now one of the most experienced players in Brent Pry's linebacker group.

Ta'Quan Roberson, football

Another football player, another YOKE deal.

Ta'Quan Roberson posted his deal on Instagram Thursday morning, joining his teammates and plenty of other athletes affiliated with the platform.

Roman Bravo-Young, wrestling

Ever want a pair of a Penn State wrestler's shoes? Well, now's your chance.

Roman Bravo-Young, 2021 individual national champion, announced on Twitter that he has created a raffle for shoes he has competed in.

 The first raffle winner will be announced on Sunday, with tickets costing $10 each.

Sean Clifford, football

Penn State's starting quarterback officially got in on the NIL action with his likeness on a T-shirt.

The QB Takeover line of shirts features a number of prominent college signal callers, including Sean Clifford. Shirts cost $34.99 each.

Curtis Jacobs, football

Yoke Gaming and Penn State certainly have quite the connection. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs joined his counterparts and announced he's now a part of Yoke.

Jacobs enters his sophomore season after appearing in eight games in 2020.

Bryce Effner, football

Somewhat fittingly, an offensive lineman has partnered with GoPuff, a food delivery service. With Bryce Effner's referral code, you can get $25 off when you sign up for the service.

Effner is a redshirt junior this season. He appeared in eight games in 2020, but he was primarily featured on special teams.

