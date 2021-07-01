As the NCAA flipped its bylaws surrounding name, image and likeness earlier this week, Penn State athletes are beginning to publicly announce their deals on the first day of the new NIL rules.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill also allowing college athletes to benefit from their NIL Wednesday, a bill that immediately went into effect before the NCAA's start date of Thursday.

Student-athletes across every sport are now able to profit of their NIL, so here's a running list of Nittany Lions who are taking advantage.

Last updated: July 1, 9:10 a.m.

Derrick Tangelo, football

One of the first dominos to fall among the blue and white, new football defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo expressed his deal with YOKE Gaming, a service allowing customers to play video games with their favorite athletes.

A transfer from Duke, Tangelo is set to play his first season in Happy Valley this fall.

Brandon Smith, football

Like Tangelo and many others in the sports world on Thursday, linebacker Brandon Smith also struck pen to paper with YOKE.

Smith, a junior, started all nine games in 2020 and is now one of the most experienced players in Brent Pry's linebacker group.

