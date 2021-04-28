Penn State fans got a glimpse as to what seating and ticketing may look like inside of Beaver Stadium for the 2021 season.

Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday that mobile ticketing will be put in use for all fans during the 2021 season in an email to season ticket holders.

Additionally, the university said that six-foot social distancing and pod seating is still currently in effect in accordance with Pennsylvania state guidelines, limiting seating capacity to less than 20,000 fans.

Penn State stressed its intention to welcome full attendance to Beaver Stadium in the fall, but it will continue to adapt and provide updates as guidelines and regulations change.

