New additions to Beaver Stadium are in the works, with a Legacy Plaza set to be completed prior to the 2023 season, Penn State announced Thursday.

The plaza will be located on Curtain Road, next to the fanned south endzone tunnel, as a means to honor the football program’s 136-year history.

Plaques from every season, including team’s schedules, results and team captains will be showcased.

"Penn State Football has rich tradition and history, and we are excited to be able to recognize all of those accomplishments with this new Legacy Plaza at Beaver Stadium," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “We want our Lettermen, Varsity 'S' members, Blue Band members, and all of Nittany Nation to be a part of this celebration of Penn State Football."

Fans also have the opportunity to order a paver with a customized message and a logo — a Nittany Lion head logo, a Letterman's Club logo (Football Lettermen only) or a Varsity 'S' logo (alumni varsity athletes only).

Pavers can be ordered by visiting PennStateLegacyPlaza.com, with prices ranging $350 to $1,000 for various brick sizes.

