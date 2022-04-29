The landscape of Penn State athletics is set to change when the school’s new vice president for intercollegiate athletics takes office July 1.

After eight years with Sandy Barbour running the show, former Boston College and Temple Athletic Director Patrick Kraft will take over when she retires this summer.

In a number of ways, Barbour was revolutionary — a female athletic director who helped bring Penn State football back to the spotlight and achieved six NCAA championships across three sports.

Some, however, faulted Barbour for handing James Franklin a shiny 10-year contract extension after two disappointing seasons from 2020-21 and for the stalled renovation of the football program’s training facility and Holuba Hall.

In Kraft, Penn State is getting the full package and then some.

A few weeks ago, Franklin listed the three boxes he’d want to check in the search for a new athletic director.

One of his boxes was having “a really good understanding about what we're truly competing against week in and week out.”

Having played college football for Indiana from 1997-99, Kraft has shared both the experiences of a college athlete but also that of a Big Ten player.

“You learn that hard work. You learn the grittiness. You learn toughness. You learn how to overcome obstacles,” Kraft said in his introductory press conference Friday morning.

Another box Franklin said he wanted the new athletic director to check off was being “bold and aggressive.”

Franklin has used this term throughout the past year, but it almost always coincides with name, image and likeness opportunity.

NIL is something Kraft is fully on-board with, but wants to make sure it’s done the right way.

“I think NIL legislation was great. I really do. I'm a believer in it,” Kraft said. “I think athletes should absolutely have the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness.”

What Kraft does have a problem with, though, is “people just calling others on rosters, offering them money and then go hit the [transfer] portal.”

This trouble has recently struck the Miami Hurricanes’ men’s basketball team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

All-ACC guard Isaiah Wong threatened to transfer on Friday if he wasn’t given more money in NIL opportunities.

Kraft said “finding a way to fix” situations like Wong’s is going to be the “biggest challenge” when dealing with NIL.

Having found “great success” with NIL at Boston College, the sky is the limit for what Kraft can accomplish at Penn State due to a stronger brand and the limitless supply of alumni relations.

Last but not least, Franklin said he wanted someone who could have the “ability to maybe get some things done from a policy and procedure standpoint.”

This can almost specifically be connected to renovations within the football program’s facilities.

At Boston College, Kraft met fundraising goals to renovate a new practice facility for the men’s and women’s basketball teams — a similar project to the one he will be thrown into with the football program.

At Temple, Kraft oversaw planning and fundraising efforts for over $55 million in construction and renovation projects, including the Temple Sports Complex for men's and women's soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, and track and field.

He also oversaw enhancements to locker room facilities for all of the school’s 19 sports, an all student-athlete lounge, multiple student-athlete nutrition centers and updated practice facilities.

Talk about fit.

When Franklin gave his checklist, he likely didn’t expect the hire to check every single one of them.

Luckily for Franklin and his program, Kraft does.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE