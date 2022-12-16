Penn State takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, but prior to the Nittany Lions smelling the roses, Penn State had its local Rose Bowl Media Day.

First up to talk was Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft, who took the podium before his first bowl game as the Penn State athletic director.

Kraft touched on where Penn State is with updating its facilities, his relationship with James Franklin and the rest of Penn State’s coaches and talked about the state of NIL at Penn State.

Here are the biggest storylines from Kraft’s Rose Bowl Media Day press conference.

Facilities

One of Kraft’s biggest things he wanted to do when he arrived on campus this year was make Penn State’s facilities even better than they are now.

The glaring money drawer for Penn State is Beaver Stadium, and Kraft said Penn State is “close” to having renovations done.

There have been 19 studies done to find the best way to renovate Beaver Stadium in the past eight to nine years, yet nothing has resulted from them.

He said the stadium update delay is not because of a lack of information, and Kraft said there will be a recommendation to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi around February as to what direction they need to go in to renovate the stadium.

“It is a huge project,” Kraft said Friday. “I’d make no bones about it. I love this building. I love coming to this building, Beaver Stadium. I love the history of this building… I want to make this building better, and we have to do that.”

Kraft didn’t shoot down the idea of building a new stadium because there’s a threshold of how much the renovations cost, but he said “nobody is building a 100,000-seat stadium.”

“We are very proud of having 107,000 and over 100,000 fans,” Kraft said. “That’s important to us. I think that is an important piece to who we are.”

However, Beaver Stadium wasn’t the only facility that Kraft mentioned needed some updating. He said even with the new football training facility, Penn State still needs to do more work in the food and nutrition department for football.

Kraft is also looking to continue to enhance the training facilities for Rec Hall.

“The training room there is absolutely inadequate,” Kraft said. “We are working on enhancing the training.”

Kraft said Penn State is finishing up the fundraising for men’s and women’s soccer to upgrade their facilities — specifically Jeffrey Field — and also mentioned that the east-campus sports section, including tennis, lacrosse and field hockey needs to be looked at. The field hockey facilities are undergoing renovation currently.

Coaches and relationships

During his press conference, Kraft talked about a couple of coaches, but he honed in on Franklin and the relationship he has developed over his short time with the coach.

Kraft said he picked up on how much Franklin loves his players.

“There is a great love between both of them,” Kraft said. “Everything he does is about helping their cause and what helps them reach their full potential.”

Franklin, during a meeting with Kraft, received a call from his daughter, and he told Kraft after the call that he had to go.

“He didn’t hesitate one second,” Kraft said. “That’s James Franklin. That’s what I love about the guy.”

Kraft wants to make sure Franklin has all the resources to be successful and to win a National Championship.

“Why I’m confident we’re going to be elite and we are going to win a national championship is because I think he does everything the right way with those young men,” Kraft said.

One of the resources that Kraft thinks is important to help Franklin bring a championship to Happy Valley is retaining the assistant coaches on his staff.

“I will always be committed to keeping our staff together,” Kraft said. “That will always be in concert with James. I have told James ‘What do we need to be successful? What do we need to do to win a National Championship?’ So, I think keeping staff is critical.”

He said Penn State’s coaching salaries are in the top three still in the Big Ten, though the school won’t disclose those specific numbers.

Kraft said keeping staff together is not something just in football but for the other teams at Penn State, too.

Keeping staff together is important to Kraft, and another important person he’d like to keep around is Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry, who is off to a 7-3 start in his second Penn State season.

Kraft said if another big-time men’s basketball school comes calling for Shrewsberry, Penn State is in a position to retain him.

“Micah is a really, really, really good coach,” Kraft said. “It’s not just about paying the coach, and the great coaches know that. It’s about keeping staff, and being able to hire staff if you lose staff, which is part of the process. It's also about putting the infrastructure behind them to be successful.”

NIL

Kraft arrived at Penn State midway through 2022, which is when name, image and likeness started to completely weasel its way onto the scene and be prominent at Penn State. He made NIL an emphasis at the start of his tenure in Happy Valley.

On NIL, Kraft said there have been improvements at Penn State since he arrived. He previously said at Big Ten Media Days that Penn State was well behind in the landscape.

He mentioned Penn State’s deal with Fanatics to sell athletes’ jerseys, and not just for football, but for other sports on campus, too.

“I feel like we are in a good spot,” Kraft said. “I don’t lose as much sleep over it anymore. Do we have to get better? Yes. This is here to stay. This is part of the world we are living in.”

He said his job is to put the 800-plus student-athletes in the best situation to be successful with NIL.

“You can run with it,” Kraft said. “Some don’t. Some don’t want to run with it. I'm going to give you every opportunity, but let's make sure we're doing the right things and understanding your brand.”

Kraft said it’s too early to tell if NIL has been a major factor in drawing in players because this is his first year at Penn State, but he did say it’s definitely part of recruiting.

“It’s really the coaches that have to make that plea,” Kraft said. “We’re not going to just pay you to come here. You will have the opportunity to maximize your value when you come to Penn State regardless of your sport.”

Kraft really supports NIL collectives like Success with Honor because it doesn’t just support football, but it supports all 31 sports at Penn State.

However, he realized that his job is not to raise money for those collectives. His job is to support the athletes in their decision to join a collective like that.

“My sole focus is to support whatever is in the best interest of our athletes and protect our athletes,” Kraft said.

The difficulty with NIL is getting people, who have been in the sports industry for so long, accustomed to the rules and what NIL is, according to Kraft.

“The NCAA came out a couple of weeks ago with their rules and regulations, and I couldn’t understand them myself,” Kraft said. “That’s what I do for a living… I think in a one-on-one personal kind of interaction it's really hard to explain it.”

Kraft thinks the corporate business piece of NIL is not hard to explain because it’s a marketing tool. It’s like in the professional ranks how companies use athletes to promote their businesses.

The other thing Kraft said the NCAA does that makes it difficult to break down NIL is “they are always moving the target on us,” but Kraft wants Penn State to continue to be a frontrunner no matter what.

“We have the ability to continue to do this at a high level,” Kraft said. “We've had the most success with most business owners who understand it from that perspective.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE