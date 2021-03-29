For the first time since his season-ending surgery, Penn State fans got to see Pat Freiermuth in action Thursday.

The Nittany Lions’ top offensive prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft didn’t participate in any of the measured drills, such as the 40-yard dash or bench press, but he did participate in positional drills at the program’s Pro Day.

Freiermuth started the first four games of the season for Penn State in 2020 before announcing he would have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Now, Freiermuth said he is nearly back to 100%.

“I’m 2-3 weeks from being able to be full-go and cleared for contact and stuff like that,” Freiermuth said. “The process has gone really smooth, and I’m actually a couple weeks ahead of my original time to be cleared. I really attacked my rehab and have gotten better on that end.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL did not host its traditional combine — which six Nittany Lions were ceremoniously invited to in 2021 — making Penn State’s Pro Day the best shot for players to demonstrate their abilities and measurables.

With the limited amount of opportunity players have to show NFL teams their talents leading up to the draft, Pro Day was that much more important for someone like Freiermuth, and he said he thinks he took advantage of the showcase.

“I think Pro Day helped me, just because I was able to show teams that I’ve recovered from my shoulder and show teams my routes,” Freiermuth said. “I think one of the big things is the misconception that I’m a one-speed route-runner — I think that’s completely false, and I showed that today where I can accelerate, I can decelerate and stuff like that.”

Freiermuth spent the majority of his Pro Day running routes and doing positional drills in front of scouts.

The 6-foot-5 tight end is projected to be a first or second-round pick and likely the second tight end off the board behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts.

“I think I’m going to bring consistency and being a leader into the locker room,” Freiermuth said. “All the teams have seen that I’ve been a two-time captain, and most of the guys around Penn State have great things to say about me. I’m going to be that guy that’s working and always listening to teammates.”

Having connections with professional players is something Freiermuth is grateful for, as he’s ready to play at the next level and join an already established group of former Nittany Lion tight ends in the NFL.

Mike Gesicki, Jesse James and Nick Bowers all spent time on NFL teams last season.

“Mike [Gesicki] obviously had success at Penn State and in the NFL now, so I definitely use him as a resource,” Freiermuth said. “I use all the tight ends from Penn State that are in the league as resources, and it’s kind of like a fraternity of tight ends — we always bounce ideas off each other and talk about ways to get better.”

Even though his departure is imminent, Freiermuth doesn’t see the tight end room falling off at all in the near future.

In fact, he sees it getting to the point where Penn State could be renowned for its players at the tight end position.

“I believe Penn State is going to be the new ‘Tight End U’ in the next upcoming years with Brenton [Strange], Theo [Johnson] and Ty [Warren],” Freiermuth said. “I came out and watched practice, and they’re doing a hell of a job with the new offense.”