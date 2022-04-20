Penn State football’s annual Blue-White game is only a few days away, and naturally, people need to know where they'll be parking.

All parking for the annual spring scrimmage will be first-come, first-served, and typical gameday traffic patterns will not be in place. Any lot number on a mobile ticket does not denote where your parking assignment is.

Parking passes for the game will be mobile no matter the vehicle. If a spectator arrives without a mobile parking pass, they’ll incur a fee to obtain one.

For regular vehicles, a mobile parking pass can be bought for $20 on the day of the Blue-White game, or ahead of time on Ticketmaster.

RV owners will need an RV pass to access the RV lot. Spectators arriving Friday that own an RV pass will owe $40 for overnight, while spectators without one will have to pay $60 for a Saturday arrival and $100 for a Friday arrival.

