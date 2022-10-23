There seems to be something about White Outs that just work well for Penn State tight ends.

James Franklin and others in the program have lauded the tight end unit as the best in the country for two years now, but it didn’t quite seem believable until Saturday night when Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange combined for seven catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns. The story was much the same in 2021, as the trio had six catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the White Out against Auburn — easily the best performance of the season.

Franklin and his tight ends noted that there wasn’t necessarily a greater emphasis on getting the group involved this week; it was just a matter of Sean Clifford taking what the Minnesota defense gave him.

Another part of it, though, was letting Johnson be himself — an absurdly athletic tight end who can stretch the field at any moment. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds with a 40-yard dash somewhere in the 4.4-to-4.5-second range, he’s a weapon that Penn State needs on offense.

Before Saturday night, though, he was largely nonexistent, in part due to some injury struggles early in the season. He said early in the week that he wanted to add more value to the offense, and his five catches — some at critical junctures — did exactly that.

“Coming back from injury, sometimes you want to come back quicker than you're able to,” Johnson said after the 45-17 win. “So I think that was a little frustrating, but I just trusted the coaches and the process and knew that things would come along the way they're supposed to.”

While Strange was quiet against Minnesota, he had previously been one of Clifford’s top targets — both a testament to the jump he’s made as a player and the lack of production Penn State has received elsewhere this year.

Johnson broke out in a big way to pick up Strange’s slack, but the Nittany Lions got a much-needed boost from wide receiver Parker Washington, who high-pointed a prayer of a pass from Clifford to make one heck of a catch for his first touchdown of the season.

“I saw a perfect look that we'd been working with at practice and just took advantage,” Washington said of his highlight-reel grab. “Me and Sean were on the same page with that one — he trusted me, I trusted him — and I was just excited to make that play.”

Go up and GET IT, young man 😱😱@cpw_3 with a serious highlight for his first score of the season pic.twitter.com/VFrZXgDTqH — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2022

A story in four parts: Put it in the Louvre 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/0nAQcfNx6r — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2022

Much like Johnson, Washington’s start to the season had to be frustrating. He was highly productive in each of his first two years in Happy Valley while playing behind Jahan Dotson, including hauling in 10 touchdown passes.

His first one of 2022 finally came Saturday night in what Penn State hopes acts as a springboard for Washington the rest of the way. He’s led the blue and white in receiving for most of the season, but a true No. 1 receiving threat has been missing since Dotson’s departure.

After seven catches, 70 yards and finally breaking through the end zone, the Nittany Lions might’ve given Washington a chance to get comfortable in his new role alongside Mitchell Tinsley, who also caught a touchdown in the blowout.

“Being able to have this big win and make a couple plays tonight was big. I'm always looking to build on that and just be able to get better,” Washington said. “I feel like that's more of my focus, just staying in the moment, controlling what I can control and just staying present.”

New faces contributing in the passing game from multiple spots was important for a Penn State offense that has sputtered often in recent weeks, especially from a couple of names that were expected to be major contributors but hadn’t always been through the first six games.

“When Parker Washington touches the ball a bunch and when our tight ends touch the ball a bunch, I think we're at our best,” Franklin said. “There's a lot of guys obviously that we want to get involved, and I think that's when we're difficult to defend.”

