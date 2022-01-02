A New Year’s Day Outback Bowl performance didn’t see too many fireworks from Penn State, but a pair of offensive skill players may have done just enough to put some hope in the future.

The Nittany Lions started life without Jahan Dotson officially in the Outback Bowl this week, and while Parker Washington was clearly going to be the next man up in the room, it still didn’t take long for him to announce his presence as the No. 1 guy.

Roughly two minutes into the game, quarterback Sean Clifford dialed up the long ball for Washington, who hauled in a beauty with separation from a defender 42 yards down the field. Penn State couldn’t capitalize with points on the drive, but Washington swiftly picked up for Dotson’s production.

On a critical third-and-6 early in the second quarter, Clifford threw toward Washington again, but it sailed high of his target.

Washington didn’t let the play get away, though.

He snagged a spectacular one-handed grab, which he admitted postgame got him a bit juiced up to extend the drive in a big moment. It’s the same kind of play Dotson made time and time throughout the past two years as the go-to guy in the Penn State offense.

“There's a lot to be excited about in [Washington’s] future,” James Franklin said following the 24-10 loss. “He's got tremendous ball skills. [He's] smart. He can make people miss. He's built more like a tailback than he is a [wide receiver], which I think helps him in a lot of different situations.”

The Sugar Land, Texas, native was clearly a priority for Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, as he returned punts and carried the ball on a jet sweep once. His 127 all-purpose yards and 98 receiving yards were both a game high.

Washington made it clear he needs to ball in his hands with some nifty returns and a clear affinity for making defenders miss.

He acknowledged he needed to step up in Dotson’s absence, especially as a vocal leader. Saturday certainly served as a bit of a coming out party even if he was already a proven talent.

“I feel like I came out of my shell a little bit more this week,” Washington said. “It was great to see, great opportunity, and I feel like I should build on that more and keep continuing to do that.”

The wide receivers aren’t a one-man room, though, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith served a big role alongside Washington as Clifford’s No. 2 on Saturday.

Lambert-Smith was the lone touchdown recipient for Penn State on the day, finding his way well behind the Arkansas defense for a wide open 42-yard score.

He finished with 74 receiving yards on three receptions and may have been capable of more, as he shook defenders with his route running on a couple of occasions.

“I feel like he stepped up in a great way. That touchdown was big,” Washington said of his teammate. “He's gonna be great. It might not always be your time at the moment, but once it's your time, you just step. And he did that.”

Both Washington and Lambert-Smith have seen the field for extended time this season, but each one was slightly in the shadow of the senior Dotson.

Now as both head into their junior years without Dotson by their side, they’re going to have to step up and be the next leaders of the Nittany Lion receiving room.

Lambert-Smith was confident to say that Penn State can replace Dotson’s production, but he isn’t satisfied with a solid performance in the first game without the future NFL receiver.

“We got plenty of guys who can make plays,” Lambert-Smith said. “I just told the guys in the locker room. I'm gonna miss the seniors but next year and this offseason, we're gonna hit it hard and everybody's gonna be ready to go. We got work to do.”

