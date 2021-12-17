Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith ready to step up if Penn State football loses Jahan Dotson

Like most talented college football players ready for the NFL, the end feels inevitable for Jahan Dotson at Penn State.

While there has been no announcement yet regarding Dotson’s status for the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, he did not have an availability at Penn State’s bowl media day on Friday, not that it particularly means anything.

But with many draft analysts slotting Dotson as a first round or early Day 2 pick, the 5-foot-11 wideout’s decision to come back has paid off as he’s received a large amount of national recognition throughout the year for his playmaking on the field.

Eventually, the Nittany Lions have to prepare for life without No. 5, and that may start with the bowl game against Arkansas.

In Tampa, fans should be able to get a first look at Parker Washington as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and an increased workload for complementary receivers such as KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga.

Washington has envisioned himself as the leader in the room, very similar to how Dotson did following the departure of current Denver Bronco KJ Hamler.

He said he feels that leadership duties are something he’s ready for, and he’s excited to be able to blaze a path for the younger players in that room by leading by example like Dotson.

“Just being a great teammate, on and off the field,” Washington said. “He's a great guy. He helps you with routes and he’ll talk through film, stuff like that. Just seeing what he does, that helps. The plays that he makes, it just makes me want to make plays.”

A big reason why Washington will be able to feel comfortable making plays from the jump is that he’ll have an experienced quarterback returning in Sean Clifford, who he has worked with for over two full seasons now.

He and the rest of the returning wideouts will be looking to build on the foundation that has been set with Clifford rather than having to learn new tendencies and schemes with a different leader of the offense.

“Just coming in next year as far as the QB and receivers coming together, we won't have to build that type of trust or anything like that,” Washington said. We’ll just build on what we have now. It'll be fun.”

Another element of the receiving corps that will be expected to step up in 2022 is current sophomore KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who saw significant snaps this season as Penn State’s third starting wideout.

Like Washington, Lambert-Smith expects the standard to be the same in the wide receiver room as it was in 2021.

And despite talks of the Nittany Lions exploring the transfer portal for a more physical outside receiver, he feels that the current core is ready to lead by example, just as Dotson did.

“Me and Parker, I'm pretty sure we're prepared to lead the young guys coming in and lead the guys in a room already,” Lambert-Smith said. “They know what it was like when he was here. They know what it’s like when he's in a room, so whatever he does, it's gonna be like that. The standard is gonna stay the same, and we are going to try and up it next year.”

Someone who has witnessed the development of the two young wideouts for Penn State is first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich knows just how big of a loss Dotson is, but his two returning starters are ready to assume leadership.

With the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native out of the picture, that will be imperative if the receiver room plans on being as successful as it has been over the past few seasons.

“I think those guys are progressing in the right way and as far as their leadership, that's going to be built in the offseason,” Yurcich said. “We'll see what kind of strides they make there and how much ownership they take and how much the players look up to them. Are they doing their jobs? Are they accountable? It's not about what you really say, it's what you do.”

