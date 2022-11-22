PSU vs. UMD FB, Parker overthrown

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) reaches for a ball during The Penn State Nittany Lions game vs. the Maryland Terrapin at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park Pa. The Nittany Lions shut out the Terrapins 30-0.

 Caleb Craig

James Franklin announced another Penn Stater is done for the season Tuesday.

Franklin said wide receiver Parker Washington is out for the 2022 campaign with an injury.

Despite missing the Rutgers game, Washington leads Penn State in receiving with 611 yards this season and also has two touchdowns to his name.

He was Penn State’s second-leading receiver last season behind first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson.

Franklin announced guard Landon Tengwall would miss the remainder of the season earlier this month.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags