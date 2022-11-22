James Franklin announced another Penn Stater is done for the season Tuesday.

Franklin said wide receiver Parker Washington is out for the 2022 campaign with an injury.

Despite missing the Rutgers game, Washington leads Penn State in receiving with 611 yards this season and also has two touchdowns to his name.

He was Penn State’s second-leading receiver last season behind first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson.

Franklin announced guard Landon Tengwall would miss the remainder of the season earlier this month.

