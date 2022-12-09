Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will have another player join him in the NFL Draft.

Nittany Lion sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Late in November, James Franklin announced that Washington was out for the season with an injury after playing 10 games. He still Penn State's leading receiver on the year.

Washington played at Penn State for three seasons and racked up a career-high 64 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 behind receiver Jahan Dotson.

