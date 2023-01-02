Fireworks may have been sent off during the national anthem before the Rose Bowl started, but Nick Singleton and KeAndre Lambert-Smith set off fireworks of their own on the gridiron.

Tied at 14-14, Penn State was backed up at its own 5-yard line to kick off the second half. After gaining eight yards on the first two plays, the Nittany Lions faced a third-and-2 at their own 13-yard line.

Then the fireworks started.

Quarterback Sean Clifford handed the ball off to true-freshman running back Nick Singleton up the middle. Singleton cut it up the field thanks to a crucial block from tight end Theo Johnson. Once Singleton was in space, nobody could catch him.

“Once I made that cut, and I really see nobody, I just feel like I’m gone,” Singleton said. “I just kept running until I got to the end zone.”

All season, one of James Franklin’s talking points is winning the explosive play — classified by Franklin as a pass of 15-plus yards or a run of 12-plus yards — battle. To put it simply, Franklin was happy with his team’s performance in that department.

Franklin said the team would “have a difficult time” scoring on sustained drives because of the quality of the Utes’ defense and that explosive plays were needed to change the game.

Utah was running an aggressive style of defense known as cover zero, which is a type of man-to-man defense that doesn’t feature safety help. The lack of safety help is the reason why there wasn’t anybody in the middle of the field after Singleton’s initial cut.

On top of the aggressive style of pass coverage, Franklin said that Utah was in a “bear front,” which is a heavy-set front on the defensive line and isn’t normally used in cover zero schemes.

The offense also added in a pre-snap wrinkle before the touchdown run that Franklin recalls using with Saquon Barkley.

“We actually did a fake check where we were looking to the sideline and then snapped the ball. We did something similar with Saquon Barkley in the Fiesta Bowl a few years ago,” Franklin said after the game. “Once you crease them with Nick's speed, you're able to obviously make a huge play and swing the momentum in the game.”

Singleton’s 87-yard scoring run was the longest play of Penn State’s season up to that point. By the time the game ended, though, the true freshman’s touchdown run wasn’t the team’s longest play of the game.

Singleton’s team-long play didn’t last 10 game minutes before it was broken by wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith in very similar fashion.

Instead of starting at their own 5-yard line, the Nittany Lions’ eventual scoring drive embarked from their own 6-yard line. Again, Penn State faced a third down deep in its own territory.

Lambert-Smith, nicknamed by his teammates as ‘Big Play Dre,’ lost the defense on a slant-and-go and found himself wide open, yards past the defense. Clifford hit Lambert-Smith in stride, and Lambert-Smith didn’t even need to sprint to cap off the 88-yard touchdown.

The combination of the two full-field plays was a Rose Bowl first, as Penn State became the first team to score at least an 80-yard touchdown run and 80-yard receiving touchdown in the same Rose Bowl game. The Clifford to Lambert-Smith connection also made history as the longest passing touchdown in the bowl’s 109-game history.

“It feels great man,” Lambert-Smith said. “I been knew what I can do, but y’all just finding out.”

While Clifford said “anyone could have thrown that one,” the sixth-year signal caller was a key factor in calling that particular play, which was being debated on the sideline.

“It was up for debate whether we wanted to take a shot,” Clifford said. “It was third-and-4, and I'd been seeing the same look all game, so I was definitely a proponent for taking that shot, and I know KeAndre wanted it, too.”

The explosive plays put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the rest of the game, as the Utes were also struggling offensively due to an injury to Utah’s starting quarterback, Cam Rising.

According to center Juice Scruggs, Penn State’s tempo was starting to wear the Utes down to their breaking point. Once the Nittany Lions got positive momentum going, there wasn’t any looking back.

Scruggs, along with the help of left tackle Drew Shelton and left guard Hunter Nourzad, sealed the inside lane for Singleton’s touchdown run. Although Scruggs doesn’t physically run the ball in himself, he does mentally.

“When [Singleton] scores, I score,” Scruggs said. “When he scored, I was celebrating like I just ran 95 yards.”

Utah wasn’t able to recover after the Singleton’s run and Lambert-Smith’s reception and fell to Penn State 35-21. The win was the Nittany Lions’ first Rose Bowl win since 1995, which has given Singleton a sense of confidence going forward.

“There's a lot of confidence, especially with my team,” Singleton said. “We played a great game, and it builds up to next year.”

