Outback Bowl notebook | James Franklin talks week of preparation for Penn State football

It’s been over a month since Penn State last played a football game — and even longer since it has won one.

In preparation to finish the season on a high note, the Nittany Lions have completed three practices leading to the 2022 Outback Bowl since arriving in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

As coronavirus cases rise nationally and more Penn State players opt out of the bowl game and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, however, the blue and white have been hit with a number of obstacles leading up to Saturday’s contest.

With three practices down and two to go until Penn State takes on Arkansas, James Franklin addressed the media alongside Razorback coach Sam Pittman on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the main storylines from Wednesday’s press conference.

Bowl game opt outs

For the first time in his 12 years as a college football head coach, James Franklin will have players opt out of a bowl game.

Six players — Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, Jaquan Brisker, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo — have opted out for the Nittany Lions, while star receiver Treylon Burks is among the opt outs for Arkansas.

“It’s challenging,” Franklin said Wednesday. “What I would say is I'm focused on the guys that are in our locker room.”

Franklin said he’s still “happy, excited and supportive” of those who have chosen to opt out and declare for the NFL Draft.

Among Penn State’s opt outs, Dotson is statistically one of the program’s greatest wide receivers, who declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

“Jahan had an opportunity last year to leave and decided to come back, and I think it really helped him from all the draft reports that we've gotten,” Franklin said. “Everybody knows [Dotson] was our big-play guy.”

A silver lining to players like Dotson and other starters deferring the bowl game is that it gives younger, less experienced Nittany Lions an opportunity to play meaningfully on a big stage.

“I'm excited about the guys that are going to have bigger roles,” Franklin said. “It's an opportunity for KeAndre [Lambert-Smith], it’s an opportunity for Parker [Washington], it's an opportunity for [Cam Sullivan-Brown, [Malick] Meiga and those guys to step up.”

Shakeup on the O-line

Aside from receivers, another offensive player is expected to receive a serious increase in playing time come Saturday.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu received just 21 snaps over his redshirt freshman season in 2021, but he’s now set to start at left tackle against Arkansas, Franklin said Wednesday. Typical starter Rasheed Walker arrived in Tampa on crutches earlier this week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

When asked if Fashanu will be ready for an increased role on Saturday following a banged up regular season, Franklin said “He better be.”

With a decision about his future still looming from the redshirt junior Walker, Fashanu could provide some much needed depth on Penn State’s offensive line.

“We have a lot of faith and confidence in him,” Franklin said. “It's gonna be exciting to watch him go out and play, he's had a really good week of practice.”

For Franklin, his “faith and confidence” in Fashanu apparently isn’t new, as the redshirt freshman was supposed to start against Rutgers earlier in the season had an injury not kept him sidelined.

“Olu was going to start during the year,” Franklin said. “Now we're in a position that he's going to do it on Saturday.”

Veteran makes a positional shift

Senior Jonathan Sutherland has played safety over all four of his seasons in Happy Valley, but the coaching staff started to transition him to linebacker throughout 2021.

When he announced his decision to return for a sixth year in 2022, he placed the hashtag “LBU” at the end of the tweet. He was also seen taking reps at linebacker during the week’s practice.

On Wednesday, Franklin said Sutherland will see most of his time at Sam linebacker, starting with this Saturday’s matchup.

“Although he's got some safety skills and DB skills, he plays his best the closer he is to the football,” Franklin said. “I think that's his long-term future.”

Sutherland played the linebacker position at times in this past regular season, but it sounds like he’ll mostly make the switch to full time in 2022. Franklin hinted that the change also factored into Sutherland’s decision to return.

“It makes sense for him to come back, fill one of those roles and be able to put a whole season of tape together, showing probably what his role and identity will be at the next level,” Franklin said. “Playing what we call the field backer, the Sam linebacker, I think that’s his future.

“He’ll play that on Saturday.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE