Our thoughts on the Blue-White game, Penn State’s potential starters | The 1-0 Podcast

With the Blue-White game right around the corner, Penn State fans are soon going to see the fruit of players’ efforts through spring practices.

“The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen share their thoughts on who they anticipate to see on the field this weekend and how well those players will perform.

The duo also covers more on the status of Penn State’s NIL initiatives, as well as how many resources must be allocated to the football program for it to secure a win.

