Opinion | Manny Diaz hire as defensive coordinator the right move for Penn State football

Penn State couldn’t have come away with a better hire for its defensive coordinator spot than what it did on Saturday.

Manny Diaz was announced as the program’s new defensive coordinator after Brent Pry departed for the head-coaching job at Virginia Tech.

The Nittany Lions’ decision to hire Diaz is a win in more ways than one.

First, Diaz is fresh off a head coaching stint of his own — he spent three seasons in the role at the University of Miami and held the defensive coordinator role with the Hurricanes for three years before being promoted.

After being fired on Monday in favor of former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, Diaz likely has extra motivation to rebuild his reputation and fall back into a position he thrived in before.

Diaz’s three-year period as the defensive leader turned the Hurricanes into one of the most potent defensive units in the country after being a bottom-of-the-barrel group for years.

But he didn’t enjoy the same success in the leading role, which ultimately led to his firing — but he’s a proven successful play caller for defenses.

Diaz’s defenses are known for high-pressure on the opposing team’s offenses from all angles, evidenced by Miami’s consistent finish in the top five of the ACC in tackles for loss and sacks during his time leading the group.

For a Penn State team that finished in the middle of the road in the Big Ten in both of those categories, it’ll see an increase of attention put on breaking into the backfield.

But backfield pressure wasn’t necessarily Penn State’s bread and butter in 2021.

Simply put — the Nittany Lions kept teams from scoring due to complimentary play between the front seven and secondary.

Through eight years at Penn State, Pry developed one of the most well-rounded units in recent memory while also making an impact on the recruiting trail.

On the other hand, Diaz doesn’t have much tangible success in terms of recruiting, but that’s not something Penn State fans should worry about.

Diaz is poised for success in the defensive coordinator position in Happy Valley for a multitude of reasons.

He and Pry share similar characteristics — both predominantly coach linebackers and boast extensive coaching experiences at the Power 5 level.

In addition, Diaz will be surrounded by many successful recruiters for defense, including Franklin and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who reportedly withdrew his name from the running for the head coaching position at his alma mater, Virginia.

Furthermore, the Miami, Florida, native obviously has roots in the Sunshine state in more ways than one.

Now he can join forces with running backs coach and fellow Florida native JaJuan Seider, who already has a strong handle on recruiting the state.

For all of these reasons, Penn State’s defense has a bright future with Diaz at the helm.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE