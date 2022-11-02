As the season progresses, it’s becoming more and more likely that Penn State could hear two of its players announced early in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The first, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., has drawn hype over the course of his college career, now near the end of his third season as a starter. Meanwhile, the other, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, has only recently surged up draft boards over the past couple of weeks.

Just a year ago, Fashanu was basically unheard of, appearing in nine games, primarily on special teams. This year, however, he’s blossomed into a full-time starter at left tackle and has taken the country by storm.

“He's just so consistent with his approach, with his habits, with his maturity, with his drive towards being elite,” James Franklin said on Tuesday, “really in everything that he does.”

Standing at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds and just 19 years old, Fashanu is defining himself as not just one of the most complete offensive line prospects entering the upcoming draft but also one with some serious potential, particularly in keeping consistency.

“He's usually in great position. If he is out of position, he has the ability to get himself back into a winning position against a defensive end,” Franklin said. “You watch the tape, and the guy has got play after play after play of protecting the quarterback's blind side and finishing blocks.”

For some college athletes, it takes time to adjust to work-life balance, especially when incorporating schoolwork into the picture.

Fashanu, however, is expected to graduate a semester early next fall and is about as good in the classroom and in film sessions as he is on the gridiron, fellow offensive lineman Sal Wormley said.

“He’s always talking about exams he has coming up, classes he talks about, how much studying he has to do on top of studying film and watching other players,” Wormley said. “His worth ethic as a whole is extremely impressive, and it's something that everybody can look at and learn from.”

It’s more important than ever that college athletes can maintain a strong and healthy work ethic, especially when taking changes in the NIL world into account.

Because agents can now connect with college athletes, that just adds another component to an already hectic season.

“The way the rules have changed has made it worse,” Franklin said. “I know in some ways I think it is better, but in some ways, like in the past, you couldn't talk to an agent… I think sometimes those rules were good because it created a barrier for them a little bit.”

Right now, Franklin said Fashanu’s phone is “ringing off the hook constantly.”

With an increase in hype around Fashanu, Franklin recently had a call with his family to discuss handling the process and next steps.

“They're awesome people, and [I] just really was able to get their perspective on things,” Franklin said. “Show them how we can be a resource in terms of getting them a lot of information so that they can make an educated decision.”

For anyone who’s watched him play, it’s really not a surprise to see Fashanu’s name fly up draft boards, and it certainly isn’t for Franklin and the coaching staff that recruited him as a 3-star prospect out of Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) in 2020.

“When we recruited Olu, we had our list of like 25 characteristics. With Olu, he checked off most of the boxes,” Franklin said. “I think that what I have found over my time, whether it's in the NFL or college, the guys that just have a lot of boxes checked, they usually do well.”

After suffering an injury against Ohio State on Saturday, it’s unclear if Fashanu will be cleared to play at Indiana this weekend, but Franklin gave at least a small update on his status.

“So as you guys know, injuries, I don't get into a whole lot of specifics and details,” Franklin said. “So we'll see how this week goes with him.”

