Ohio State will be without one of its key offensive contributors Saturday night against Penn State.

The Buckeyes announced prior to kickoff that junior running back Master Teague III will be among the inactives for the game. It’ll be his third missed game of the season.

Teague has racked up 252 yards on 44 attempts this season with three touchdowns in a secondary role to TreVeyon Henderson.

