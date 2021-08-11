One of Penn State's Big Ten opponents has updated its mask policy for football games, according to a press release Tuesday.

The Ohio State Athletics release states masks will be required inside of all interior sections of Ohio Stadium regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required in any outdoor sections, including the seating bowl.

The release said the decisions regarding masking were made to "enhance the health and safety of the campus community and to reflect updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Like Penn State, masks are currently required in all public indoor spaces at Ohio State campuses and outdoor spaces when social distancing isn't possible. However, Penn State has not yet changed its stance for gamedays, requiring masks at Beaver Stadium solely for unvaccinated individuals at this point.

