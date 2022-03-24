Thursday provided former Penn Staters with the next step in potentially playing at the professional level.

The Nittany Lions hosted their NFL pro day inside Holuba Hall and welcomed coaches and scouts from numerous teams.

Here are the stats the former Nittany Lions put up on Thursday and at the NFL Combine in early March. Penn State has not yet released official times on 40-yard dashes or three-cone drills, so available times were self-reported by players.

Jaquan Brisker, safety

NFL scouts got a taste of an integral part of Penn State’s secondary from last season in Jaquan Brisker.

The safety measured in at 6-foot-1.5 and weighed in at 206 pounds. He turned in a broad jump of 10-foot-4 and 22 bench reps.

Brisker made a vertical jump of 38.5 inches, the best out of 12 players who attempted a vertical jump, and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash (he self-reported a 4.40). He was also clocked with a 4.19 pro shuttle and a 6.91 L-cone.

Brisker noted that he’s been in contact with teams throughout the draft process, and the New Orleans Saints spoke heavily to him throughout Thursday’s pro day.

Ellis Brooks, linebacker

One of four linebackers to participate on Thursday, Ellis Brooks wanted to show scouts his fluidity, specifically in his hips, and abilities to keep his body under control as well as making plays in space.

Brooks, who measured in at 6-foot-1.3 and 226 pounds, feels confident in the numbers he put up inside Holuba Hall. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash with a 4.31 pro shuttle and 7.28 L.

The former Nittany Lion completed 23 bench reps while also turning in a broad jump of 9-foot-2 and a vertical jump of 33.5 inches.

Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback

Another key cog in the blue and white’s secondary, Tariq Castro-Fields weighed in at 195 pounds and measured in at 6-foot-0.7 on Thursday.

The cornerback made a vertical jump of 37 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-11. If nothing else, Castro-Fields has proven he has the physical tools for a team to take a flier on him in the draft.

He clocked in with good times at pro day with a 4.38 4-yard dash, a 4.06 pro shuttle and a 7.05 L.

Castro-Fields also completed 14 bench reps inside Holuba Hall, the second-lowest out of the 10 players who benched on Thursday, but a solid mark overall for a cornerback.

Where Castro-Fields did his most impressive damage was on the three-cone drill, showing off his speed and agility on every attempt.

Max Chizmar, linebacker

Max Chizmar weighed in at 234 pounds and was measured at 6-foot-1.6 on Thursday.

The linebacker completed an impressive 24 bench reps, good enough for second out of the 10 participants who benched during Pro Day.

Chizmar turned in a 33-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump.

While playing linebacker throughout his career, Chizmar was spotted working on long snapping throughout the workout.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver

Jahan Dotson didn’t attempt a 40-yard dash after turning in 4.43 at the NFL Combine, but he turned heads with his hands during full field drills.

Taking passes from his former quarterback and current Penn Stater Sean Clifford, Dotson didn’t drop a single pass throughout the workout, from long passes to crossing routes.

The wide receiver weighed in at 184 pounds and was measured at 5-foot-10.7 inches tall.

Dotson, who said he hoped to prove his strength throughout the day, completed 15 bench reps on Thursday. He also notably said he believed he’s the best receiver in this year’s draft.

Dotson is projected near the top of NFL Draft boards, and he has meetings set or has already met with numerous teams, including the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Arnold Ebiketie, defensive end

One of Penn State’s defensive line leaders from 2021, Arnold Ebiketie hoped to boost his NFL Draft stock even higher on Thursday after gaining early projections in the first and second rounds.

Ebiketie, who stood at 6-foot-2.6 and weighed in at 247 pounds, turned in the second-highest vertical jump out of all the Pro Day participants.

The defensive end made a vertical jump of 38 inches at the NFL Combine, a half inch behind Brisker, while adding a 10-foot-8 broad jump to his combine performance.

Ebiketie ran a 4.65 40-yard dash and ended up with a very solid 4.24 pro shuttle and 6.95 L despite slipping during a couple of drills.

The former Nittany Lion, who said scouts told him they like his pass rush abilities, also completed 19 bench reps.

Drew Hartlaub, safety

Reportedly the fastest player on last season’s team, Drew Hartlaub backed up that storyline on Thursday.

The safety clocked in at 4.22 (which would tie John Ross’ NFL Combine record) on his 40-yard dash attempts and showed off his speed and agility again during the shuttle and three-cone drills. He had a 4.15 and 6.75 in those drills, respectively.

Hartlaub, who weighed in at 170 pounds and 5-foot-11.1, said multiple NFL teams talked with him about special teams roles, and he had a meeting set up with an undisclosed team Thursday.

The former Penn Stater also turned in a 36 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump on Thursday,

Vlad Hilling, kicker

One Penn State’s latest staff additions tried his hand at some Pro Day events.

Vlad Hilling took part in the kicking portion along with Jordan Stout and current Penn State special teamers Jake Pinegar and Chris Stoll.

Hilling measured in at 5-foot-11.1 and weighed in at 225 pounds.

A performance enhancement intern with the Nittany Lions, Hilling didn’t complete any attempts at the vertical and broad jumps, 40-yard dash, cone drills or the bench.

Jesse Luketa, defensive end/linebacker

Jesse Luketa showcased his versatility along the front seven throughout the season and stepped into a leadership role when multiple Nittany Lions opted out of the Outback Bowl.

The defensive end/linebacker, who’s still recovering from a leg injury suffered at the NFL Combine, weighed in at 257 pounds and measured in at 6-foot-3.

Luketa made a 36.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump while also completing 18 bench reps on Thursday.

The former Nittany Lion said he wanted to “remove any doubt” surrounding his quickness and ability to change directions quickly. He said he hopes his 14-second short shuttle time proves his strong agility.

Teams that Luketa spoke with, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, said they've asked him about his comfort levels playing defensive end and linebacker, but he said he'll play wherever his future team wants him on defense.

Brandon Smith, linebacker

One of the most highly touted players at Penn State athletically, Brandon Smith said the training he did in Arizona before the NFL Combine and pro day “translated” in his performances.

On Thursday, Smith made a 37.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

The linebacker, who stands at 6-foot-3.5, weighed in at 244 pounds and said his weight has fluctuated from 243 pound to 255 pounds throughout his training process.

Although Smith slipped a few times while completing the field exercises, he said he “can’t complain” about the times resulting from his attempts: a 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.08 pro shuttle and a 6.94 L.

The former Penn Stater completed 20 bench reps on Thursday and said scouts like his stature as well as his “speed, strength and awareness.”

Jordan Stout, kicker/punter

Penn State’s special teams star throughout the 2021 season, Stout participated in pro day alongside Pinegar and Stoll.

Stout showed off most of his punting skills throughout Senior Bowl week and said Thursday that scouts were interested in seeing his holding abilities, so he spent most of pro day doing just that.

Stout weighed in at 209 pounds and was 6-foot-3.3 inches tall.

Derrick Tangelo, defensive tackle

Derrick Tangelo didn’t receive an NFL Combine invite, but he put on a solid showing at Penn State’s pro day.

After checking in at 6-foot-1.7 and 296 pounds, Tangelo ran a 4.89 40, a 4.87 pro shuttle and didn’t run the L. He appeared to come up limping slightly after his second 40-yard dash attempt.

The Duke transfer also put up 21 reps on the bench.

Rasheed Walker, offensive line

One of Penn State’s most highly sought after prospects before the season started, Rasheed Walker didn’t participate in any drills Thursday as he continues to rehab from an undisclosed injury.

He measured in at 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds.

Benjamin Wilson, wide receiver

Benjamin Wilson never saw much time during his Penn State career, but he had an interesting story after playing three different sports at a commonwealth campus before transferring to University Park.

Wilson measured in with good size at 6-foot-2.4 and 209 pounds, but he dropped a couple of passes during the routes on air portion of the workout.

The receiver clocked in with a 4.70 40-yard dash.

Eric Wilson, offensive line

Another Nittany Lion starter who didn’t gain a Combine invite, Eric Wilson had a solid day overall at Penn State’s pro day.

This past season’s starting left guard put up 29 reps on bench, which he said was one or two higher than he was expecting. He added that the 30-mark is somewhat of a goal for linemen.

He measured up at 6-foot-3.5 and 306 pounds. Wilson noted that teams he has talked to envision him as a swing player between center and both guard spots.

Wilson’s 40-yard dash came in at 5.23 with a 4.58 pro shuttle and a 7.39 L.

