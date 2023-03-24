Friday marked a return to Holuba Hall for Penn State’s 13 eligible NFL Draft prospects, participating from the morning to the afternoon in Pro Day.

NFL coaches, front office executives and scouts piled in to watch the group of former Nittany Lions workout on turf.

Here are the results and observations from each of Penn State’s Pro Day participants.

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback

After participating in the NFL Combine at the beginning of the month, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. only participated in a select number of events at Penn State’s Pro Day.

Porter Jr. weighed in at 198 pounds and only participated in two measurables, the vertical jump and the broad jump.

He posted a 10-foot-11 broad jump on his second attempt, which was the best on the day, and tied safety Jonathan Sutherland with a 37.5-inch vertical.

In the individual drills, Porter Jr. looked sharp on cuts, and his backpedal was sound, but he did struggle to haul in a couple of passes.

Ji'Ayir Brown, safety

As one of the nation’s top safeties over the past two seasons, Ji'Ayir Brown is expected to hear his name called within the first two days of April’s NFL Draft.

At 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, Brown recorded a 35.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-4 broad jump and a 4.57 40-yard dash Friday.

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle

PJ Mustipher took the field at Penn State’s Pro Day after participating in the NFL Combine a few weeks prior.

Mustipher, a 6-foot-4, 319-pound defensive tackle, was the heaviest Penn State player to participate in the team’s Pro Day. His results showed as such.

Mustipher recorded 19 reps on the bench press and a 27.5-inch vertical before taking the field for field drills.

On the field, Mustipher registered an 8-foot broad jump, a 5.41-second 40, a 5.03-second shuttle and an 8.01-second 3-cone drill.

Sean Clifford, quarterback

After not being invited to the NFL Combine, quarterback Sean Clifford only had the Pro Day to show off in front of NFL teams.

Clifford participated in most events, outside of the bench press, and measured in at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds.

He ran the second fastest 40-yard dash at 4.57, had a 30.5-inch vertical and ran the 3-cone drill in 6.87 seconds.

In the throwing portion, Clifford dropped a couple of balls in the basket, especially on the out routes and hit two deep balls to wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

The best play was Clifford’s roll-out pass to Tinsley where he hit him just before the sideline on an out route, making Tinsley make a toe-tap grab.

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

With Parker Washington only participating in the bench press during Penn State’s Pro Day, all eyes were wide receiver Tinsley during the measurable and the onfield workouts.

Tinsley ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, which was the best at the program’s Pro Day. He also clocked a team-best 6.62 on the 3-cone drill.

The 202-pound receiver showed off his hands in the field workouts and made multiple catches showing off his sure-fire hands.

He caught one deep ball from Sean Clifford on a post and then made a top-tap catch on the sideline, getting both feet in bounds.

Nick Tarburton, defensive end

Nick Tarburton was one of two defensive line representatives at Penn State’s Pro Day along with Mustipher.

Tarburton was listed at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds. The defender also tied for second among all participants with 25 bench press reps.

He also recorded a 29-inch vertical, a 9-foot-8 broad jump and a 4.84-second 40-yard-dash time before the onfield workouts again.

During the workout stage, Tarburton worked alongside Mustipher in a couple sets of agility and strength drills before his Pro Day appearance came to an end.

Juice Scruggs, offensive line

Juice Scruggs took the field as the Nittany Lions’ only offensive lineman.

To start the day, Scruggs led all Penn Staters with 29 bench press reps. Scruggs also registered a 32-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds.

Scruggs participated in some individual offensive line drills, drawing some verbal attention after excelling at one particular rep.

Scruggs played center for Penn State, he but has had teams incquire about him potentially playing guard at the next level.

Barney Amor, punter

Barney Amor didn’t participate in any of the athletic drills but drew the most attention of any specialist when he took the field to punt.

Amor’s punts were the first individual drills of the afternoon, resulting in plenty of scouting attention for the Nittany Lion.

Amor punted from both ends of the practice field with long snapper Chris Stoll on snapping duty.

Chris Stoll, long snapper

Having won the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation’s top long snapper, Chris Stoll has positioned himself well for a future in the NFL.

While the 6-foot-1, 255-pound Stoll sat for most of Friday’s workouts, he did participate in the bench press and 40-yard dash, posting 11 reps and a 4.88, respectively.

Brenton Strange, tight end

Penn State’s only tight end to workout during its Pro Day was Brenton Strange.

After participating in the NFL Combine, Strange only weighed in and went through the onfield workouts during Penn State’s Pro Day.

Despite lightly participating overall, he made a couple of leaping catches at his 6-foot-4, 249-pound stature.

Jonathan Sutherland, defensive back

Sutherland worked out in front of NFL teams after not being invited to the NFL Combine.

The defensive back tested in every measuarlable and repped out 25 reps at 225 on the bench, which was the second-most among the hopeful draftees, weighing in at only 202 pounds.

He clocked the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.58 and the tied for the best vertical at 37.5 inches. Sutherland recorded a 10-foot-3 broad jump, a 6.87 3-cone drill and a 4.13 shuttle run.

In the onfield portion, Sutherland made sharp cuts but was up and down catching the ball.

Jake Pinegar, kicker

Penn State’s program leader in extra points, Jake Pinegar, has had quite the journey over his five-year college career.

Pinegar measured in at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds but did not participate in any other workouts.

He was seen kicking field goals on the turf next to Amor’s punting showcase.

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Parker Washington only participated in the bench press, as he continues to rehab an injury that caused him to miss the last three games of the football season.

Washington tallied 16 reps, which beat Tinsley’s 14.

Despite the injury, Washington decided to test the waters and declared for the NFL Draft.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE