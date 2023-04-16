Penn State Football V. Maryland, Post Game 2

Just a day after the Blue-White game, Penn State has lost a member of its offensive line.

Nittany Lion redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jimmy Christ announced on Twitter he's entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons, Christ hasn't seen any starting action, backing up left tackle Olu Fashanu, but did appear in 10 games in 2022.

In 2021, Christ played in just one game against Rutgers toward the end of the season, his career debut.

