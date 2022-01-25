Penn State has added yet another player to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, offensive tackle Jim Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. He'll be a walk-on this fall.

I would like to thank my coaches, parents and all who have helped/ supported me as I am committing to Penn State University! We Are!! @PennStateFball @kschmittASHS @dspmd @CoachTrautFB @DannKabalaPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/OALFzxvvMr — Jim Fitzgerald (@jimfitzgerald22) January 25, 2022

At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Fitzgerald brings plenty of size to what has been a shaky Penn State offensive line.

Fitzgerald received an offer from the Nittany Lions on Tuesday Jan. 4 and visited the facilities this past weekend.

