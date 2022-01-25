phil trautwein ca

Penn State has added yet another player to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, offensive tackle Jim Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. He'll be a walk-on this fall.

At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Fitzgerald brings plenty of size to what has been a shaky Penn State offensive line.

Fitzgerald received an offer from the Nittany Lions on Tuesday Jan. 4 and visited the facilities this past weekend.

