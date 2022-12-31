Penn State will return another of its offensive lineman for next season.

Caedan Wallace, a redshirt junior tackle, will not enter the NFL Draft this year and will return for a fifth year, he confirmed to The Daily Collegian on Saturday.

A full-time starter at right tackle in 2021, Wallace started the first seven games of this season but has not played since the Nittany Lions played Minnesota in October.

Wallace has two years of eligibility remaining due to a coronavirus-granted sixth year.

