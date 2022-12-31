Caedan Wallace (79) hugs Nittany Lion during Alma Mater after White Out

Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (79) hugs the Nittany Lion as the team sings the Alma Mater following their White Out victory over Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State will return another of its offensive lineman for next season.

Caedan Wallace, a redshirt junior tackle, will not enter the NFL Draft this year and will return for a fifth year, he confirmed to The Daily Collegian on Saturday.

A full-time starter at right tackle in 2021, Wallace started the first seven games of this season but has not played since the Nittany Lions played Minnesota in October.

Wallace has two years of eligibility remaining due to a coronavirus-granted sixth year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags