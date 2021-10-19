Coming off its bye week, Penn State runs into an Illinois team that has struggled in 2021, to say the least.

Led by first-year coach Bret Bielema, the Fighting Illini have just one win in their last six games and appear to be rebuilding after making changes to the program following last year.

But with Penn State trying to get over some key injuries — including one to quarterback Sean Clifford — Bielema's group will try to get a program-shifting road win at Beaver Stadium.

To prevent that from happening, James Franklin and his staff will need to hone in on a few key players who could give the team some trouble.

Here’s who to look out for this Saturday.

Chase Brown, running back

Sophomore running back Chase Brown has established himself as the lead back for the Illini in 2021 and has put up some solid numbers through seven games.

The Western Michigan transfer has the most scrimmage yards on the team with 414 and 104 yards through the air, and he’s tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

Considering no Illinois receiver has hit the 300-yard mark this season, expect the majority of the offense to come on the ground.

Brown, along with freshman Joshua McCray, should get a lot of touches for the Illiini, considering their quarterback play has been inconsistent this season and in recent years as well.

The Nittany Lions will need to defend the Illinois rushing attack by making up for the loss of PJ Mustipher on the interior after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered during the loss to Iowa.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Daniel Barker Jr., tight end

Despite the Illini passing game being a weak point of the offense, junior tight end Daniel Barker has proved to be a reliable target.

Barker is tied with Brown for the team lead in touchdowns with three and set the tight-end record at Illinois with his 10th career touchdown earlier this month.

While the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has just nine receptions for 100 yards on the season, he’s always a threat in the red zone and will be critical if the Illini want to convert deep in Penn State territory.

Barker led the way for Illinois in its loss at Beaver Stadium last year, where he finished the day as the team’s leading receiver with 54 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll also be critical in the run game this time around, as the Nittany Lion front seven has been dominant at times this season, which forces opponents to bring in extra protection for certain packages.

Owen Carney Jr., linebacker

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. has put up some eye-popping numbers this season.

He leads the Illini with 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits while providing some crucial experience as a fifth-year senior.

Carney is just one member of Illinois’ veteran-made linebacker corps with multiple other seniors in the group as well.

The Miami, Florida, native was named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten first team and is coming off of an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2020.

Penn State was able to keep him in check in its last matchup with the Illini, as he had just three total tackles in his team’s 56-21 loss.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT