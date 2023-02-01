Penn State has added one of the nation’s fastest rising stars as a late signing day pickup.

Chimdy Onoh, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, doing so while live on Instagram.

As 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player in Maryland and No. 149th overall prospect, Onoh adds himself to a list of high-profile offensive line recruits, such as 5-star J’ven Williams and 4-star Alex Birchmeier, joining the program in 2023.

After taking an official visit on Jan. 13, Onoh was tied almost exclusively to Penn State, which he ultimately chose over Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers.

