Sean Clifford is not a normal college athlete, so at Wednesday’s Big Ten Football Media Day, he was asked questions that have never been directed toward one.

A founder of his own NIL agency, Limitless, Clifford has signed 25 student athletes since its creation in April. Now, he’s fighting for revenue sharing and other benefits through conversations he’s had with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, among others.

“Do I want to make a change for college athletics and college athletes across the country? Absolutely,” Clifford said. “That's one of the things that I set out to do this offseason. And I still believe that.”

A maverick in the ever-changing world of college athletics, Clifford is also entering his sixth season with Penn State, his fourth as a starter.

While Clifford’s name has been in the news the past few months for everything but the on-field portion of the game, his top priorities are shifting as the 2022 season ramps up.

“We’re five days away from camp,” Clifford said, “and that’s the main thing right now.”

Clifford has had his ups and downs as Penn State’s starting quarterback, from leading the Nittany Lions to a 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory in 2019, to a benching in 2020 and a combined 11-11 over the past two seasons.

Fans will say what they will about Clifford’s consistency and on-field performance, but few can test his abilities as a leader, both inside Penn State’s locker room and out.

“I’m there for every student-athlete that comes in contact with me because I want to make sure that I'm there for them,” Clifford said. “The same way great leaders were there for me early, Trace McSorley being one of them. The greats of Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, Chris Godwin.”

Clifford may have highlighted the leadership qualities of the four aforementioned names, but there’s no denying that their impact was also left on the Beaver Stadium grass and now lives on in the NFL.

So how will Clifford balance his work as a leader in college athletics with the tireless workouts, games and travel that come with a football season?

“I have a lot outside of football that I like to do, but football is number one, and it’ll always be number one until I stop playing,'' Clifford said. “But it's a blessing that with the landscape of college football and being able to be a part of NIL and just this new world, to be able to show guys that there's more than just football and you can do other things.”

Entering his sixth season, Clifford’s goal remains to have a fruitful NFL career, whether that’s as a player or something completely different.

“I feel like Penn State and Coach [James] Franklin and all the administrators have set me up to be able to explore whatever is past football,” Clifford said. “After this year, 15 years down the line, I'm competing with Tom Brady for the longest NFL legacy — I still want to do that.”

But for now, Clifford’s using what he’s learned over his six years with Franklin to keep his goals narrow.

“Everybody's goal is to make the league but my main goal right now is fighting, crawling for every inch we can get,” Clifford said. “That 1-0, six-second mentality through camp.”

For the first time as a starter, Clifford will have the same offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, for two consecutive seasons.

This, mixed with his experience, have made for as confident a Clifford as the world has likely seen over his career. It seems like this confidence is wearing off on his teammates, as well.

“We got a confident crew,” Clifford said. “We got a lot of guys that put in a lot of work. And preparation leads to execution and execution leads to being 1-0.”

