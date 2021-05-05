A new home means a new number for one former Penn Stater.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Odafe Oweh will be wearing No. 99 for the Baltimore Ravens, the team confirmed via Twitter Wednesday.

Oweh was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He wore No. 28 during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Micah Parsons to wear No. 11 for Dallas Cowboys It appears one former Penn Stater learned what number he’ll be wearing during his first NFL …