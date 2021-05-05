Football vs. Rutgers, Oweh (28) Chases
Defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) chases after Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan (17) during the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

 James Leavy

A new home means a new number for one former Penn Stater.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Odafe Oweh will be wearing No. 99 for the Baltimore Ravens, the team confirmed via Twitter Wednesday.

Oweh was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He wore No. 28 during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

