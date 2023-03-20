After three years at Old Dominion, a former Penn State offensive lineman is headed to South Bend, Indiana.

Kevin Reihner, who played for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer in 2015, will join Notre Dame as a senior analyst, he announced Monday.

🎵 Here come the Irish… of Notre Dame 🎵 @JoReihner and I had an amazing 3+ years in the 757, but it’s time for the next challenge. I’m so excited to accept a Senior Analyst role with @NDFootball ☘️ #TGS pic.twitter.com/wwRCtssKOw — Kevin Reihner (@CoachRhino68) March 20, 2023

The Fighting Irish add Reihner after he served under former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

He was fired by the Monarchs in December.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE