Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Artifact Photo (Helmet and Ball)

Photographers use footballs and helmets to arrange portrait photos of particular players during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

After three years at Old Dominion, a former Penn State offensive lineman is headed to South Bend, Indiana.

Kevin Reihner, who played for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer in 2015, will join Notre Dame as a senior analyst, he announced Monday.

The Fighting Irish add Reihner after he served under former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

He was fired by the Monarchs in December.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags