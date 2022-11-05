Despite the looming prospect that freshman Drew Allar could take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback, it was sixth-year senior Senior Clifford who fielded the team’s first snap Saturday, just as he’s done over the past four seasons.

Some fans have called for Allar to replace Clifford since before he stepped on campus, but this week that reality grew with James Franklin meeting with multiple assistant coaches, including Mike Yurcich, Manny Diaz and Danny O’Brien, who all came to a consensus.

“Nothing had changed,” Franklin said postgame. “I told you I had discussions with members of the staff, but nothing had changed from our perspective. Everybody still saw it the same way.”

It’s been the same discussion since Penn State fell to Michigan: if a College Football Playoff appearance is out of the question, then why not start Allar and give him as many reps as possible?

For Franklin, he’d like to check multiple boxes at quarterback at the same time, and for the most part, it’s worked pretty well.

“We would’ve loved to get Drew in this game. That was part of the plan to hopefully continue to get him as many reps as we possibly can,” Franklin said. “It really wasn't a whole dialogue, it was one discussion that we had. And after that, we just kind of went back to our normal operation.”

The first and most important box that Franklin wants to check is winning every week, en route to as many victories as possible and hopefully, for him, a first double-digit win season since 2019.

Franklin and his staff firmly believe that Clifford, with his age and experience, gives the program the best chance to be successful every week.

By the time Allar entered the game on Saturday, the score was already 31-7. While it wasn’t necessarily Clifford’s best game, he played well enough to set the Nittany Lions up for victory.

“He does a great job of managing protections,” Franklin said. “Great job of all the checks that we're using in the run game or the fine motions and things like that that we do to account for guys.”

Those are the things that set Clifford apart from Allar.

It’s easy to look at the stat sheet and presume that Allar has earned the right to start, and for the most part on film, he looked worthy.

But commanding an offense is more than a single pass or handoff, and Clifford has worked on his craft as a game-manager for six years at Penn State.

“It’s kind of hard to compare apples to apples,” Franklin said. “But I also understand that you guys don't get to see it as much and everybody's got strong opinions on what we should do with it.”

Allar looked great on Saturday, completing nine of 12 pass attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Clifford didn’t play his best game, completing 15 of 23 passes for just 229 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

But just as the discussion has remained the same over the course of the season, Penn State will probably continue to start Clifford the same as it’s done over the past nine weeks because, despite two losses, it’s worked for the most part.

“They're both doing really good things,” Franklin said, “and obviously we need to continue to get Drew as many opportunities as we can.”

