Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said he might not see many tackles better than Penn State sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu this season, but this week might be the exception.

Isaac and the rest of the Nittany Lion pass rushers will play against Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, who is one of the best in the nation.

Despite having one of the best tackles in the nation, the Wildcats have struggled getting things moving, winning only one game this season.

Even if the record doesn’t show that Northwestern is that great, it does have some playmakers on both offense and defense in addition to Skoronski.

The Wildcats have the third-most yards per game through the air in the Big Ten, averaging 304.8 yards per game.

On the defensive end, Northwestern does struggle, but there are some players the Nittany Lions need to keep an eye on to avoid an upset.

Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his top-25 NFL Draft prospects for 2023, and the top tackle he listed was the junior Skoronski.

Kiper Jr. projects Skoronski to be a first-round pick, but he’s also received praise by being named a preseason AP first-team All-American.

Running back Evan Hull has been successfully running the ball because he can run behind the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman.

Penn State’s defensive line has just a couple of sacks on the season and should really be tested against Skoronski on Saturday.

Franklin said he thinks it's going to be great for his young and old defensive lineman to go up against the projected first-round pick.

Evan Hull, running back

Northwestern’s offense flows through junior running back Hull.

James Franklin pointed out Hull as the first Wildcat offensive player that stood out to him.

“The whole offense runs through him, not just as a runner, but also from a reception standpoint,” Franklin said.

Hull leads the team in rushing with 382 yards and three touchdowns and also leads the team in receiving with 311 yards and a touchdown.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native is quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s go-to guy when he drops back. If he gets in trouble, he dumps it off to Hull.

In the Wildcats' only win of the season, Hull rushed 22 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and also had five catches for 55 yards.

Hull is just six yards shy of overtaking Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton for the sixth-most rushing yards in the conference.

The Nittany Lion linebackers are going to have to hone in on Hull all game because Northwestern is only successful when he has a big day.

Bryce Gallagher, linebacker

One of Northwestern's standout players on defense is junior linebacker Bryce Gallagher.

Gallagher was ranked the fourth-highest player in Massachusetts coming out of high school in 2018.

This year, Gallagher can be found all over the field, making tackles left and right. He leads the team with 38 tackles, fourth-most in the conference, and has 23 solo tackles, the most in the conference.

Gallagher hasn’t found too much success getting to the quarterback because he plays more of a Mike linebacker and drops back into coverage a lot.

Over the middle of the field, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has to keep an eye out for Gallagher because he can lay down a big hit on receivers cutting through the middle of the field.

Ryan Hilinski, quarterback

The past two weeks, Penn State went against a run-heavy offense, but this week, the Nittany Lions face a pass-heavy offense behind junior quarterback Hilinski.

Hilinski throws the ball a lot, partially because the Wildcats are down a lot, making him have the second-most pass attempts in the conference with 185.

He isn’t the most accurate quarterback throwing the ball and posts the fourth-worst completion percentage in the conference at 62.7% and has thrown three interceptions.

Even though he’s not too accurate, he can still throw the ball and has the most completions in the conference.

Hilinski doesn’t just throw the ball, either. When a play breaks down, he can take off and pick up the yards to gain, which is something Penn State needs to be mindful of.

He has 13 rushes on the season for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive line

For only having one win on the season, Northwestern’s defense has generated sacks.

The leader in the sack department for the Wildcats is senior defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adebawore was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 and is off to a hot start in 2022, tied for the team lead with two sacks. One of them was a strip sack against Duke.

His two sacks tie him for third-most in the conference, only one behind Penn State freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton, among others with three sacks.

At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Adebawore moves bodies on the offensive line to get to the quarterback and is a big help in stopping the run for the Wildcats.

