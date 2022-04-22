One of Penn State’s strongest groups a season ago, the defensive backs, has drawn high praise as spring ball concludes.

An All-American in 2021, Jaquan Brisker’s departure to the NFL is no bite-sized wound to recover from.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, however, last season’s national co-leader in interceptions, Ji’Ayir Brown, is back for another year, and he’s “dialed in.”

“I’m trying to learn just as much as the coaches know about football on a different level,” Brown said Wednesday. “I'm not just going out there, playing my part. I'm trying to know what everybody else is doing.”

Relatively soft-spoken a year ago behind his safety counterpart Brisker — one of the program’s most vocal leaders — Brown has seamlessly stepped into his ex-teammate’s role ahead of the 2022 season.

Having taken similar paths from Lackawanna College to Happy Valley, Brown said he has learned “endless things” from Brisker, who’s likely to be selected within the first two rounds of April’s NFL Draft.

“The way he sees things, the way he watches film, I’ve learned that from him,” Brown said, “and I’m carrying that to teach the younger guys.”

While just a year younger than Brisker, Brown was once in a number of Penn State’s budding playmakers’ shoes, fighting for a starting spot throughout the offseason.

Even after starting in all 13 games last season, tallying six interceptions and 61 tackles in the process, Brown said he still lines up with the scout team, thus sharing the wealth of his veteran presence.

“No one’s too big. No one’s bigger than the program,” Brown said. “I bought in with the coaches’ vision on what he wants us to do, and the guys see that, and I think they respect that.”

While some positional groups, such as offensive line, defensive end and linebacker, have been short on depth, Penn State’s secondary is relatively filled and oozes with potential.

Among the up-and-coming defensive backs this spring, a list that includes 2021 redshirt-burners cornerback Kalen King and safety Jaylen Reed, one man in particular has stolen the show as of late.

Zakee Wheatley made the switch from cornerback to safety this offseason, and his transition has blown away players and coaches, including cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. Smith confirmed that Wheatley leads the team with five interceptions this spring.

“He had another one today,” Smith said Wednesday. “Just seems like every other practice he's coming down with the ball or getting after the ball, so we're really excited about him taking big strides.”

Similar to Brown, Wheatley’s play style aligns with what veteran defensive end Nick Tarburton refers to as a “ball-hawk” — in other words, a human magnet to the football.

Aside from his ability to get to the football, Wheatley is also a “physical presence” in the run game, Tarburton said.

In an already-loaded secondary, it’s unclear if Wheatley will start Week 1, but he should see the playing field regularly regardless.

“Anytime we can get the ball back to our offense, that's the goal of the defense,” Smith said. “So if he can do that, he's gonna play a lot of football for us soon.”

If there’s one downside to Wheatley’s resume ahead of the fall, it’s in-game experience, having appeared in just four games last season en route to a redshirt. He’s likely to fight for time with Reed, who doubled Wheatley’s game action a season ago.

However, Reed and Wheatley aren’t the only two young defensive backs expected to turn heads this fall.

King appeared in all 13 games in 2021, tallying 23 tackles and five pass breakups. With one half of Penn State’s starting cornerback tandem graduating in Tariq Castro-Fields, his spot is now King’s to lose.

“We expect a lot of things from him coming up this season,” starting nickelback Daequan Hardy said. “He’s been getting better in his man coverage, his zone. It’s a new defense, but he’s picking up the defense well.”

At the end of the day, it will be Smith’s and second-year safeties coach Anthony Poindexter’s decisions as to how much these young defensive backs play, but their expectations for them are as high as ever.

“Not that you want to expect them to be a starter,” Smith said, “but you want them to play some roles and grow and develop. And who knows, maybe by midseason, those guys could be in a major role for us and play special teams.

“We feel like two or three of those guys will make an immediate impact to play right away.”

