Last week, the College Football Playoff board of managers met to vote on the recommendation of a playoff expansion.

Since its establishment in 2014, four teams — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma — have made up 25 of the 32 possible CFP spots.

In case you weren’t already aware, Penn State isn’t one of the teams making up those other seven spots.

As he’s been openly in favor of expansion in the past, James Franklin probably wasn’t too pleased when the playoff committee ultimately decided to stick with a four-team format until at least 2026, when the CFP is up for a new media rights contract.

This decision is huge for the Nittany Lions on a number of levels.

A 12-team playoff seemed like the most reasonable avenue if the committee ultimately did decide on expansion. Penn State was selected in the top 12 of the final Playoff rankings four times over the last six seasons, with its highest mark coming at No. 5 in 2016.

The Nittany Lions have had some great teams since Franklin took over in 2014.

If they couldn’t make the playoff with stacked rosters consisting of Saquon Barkley, Chris Godwin and Trace McSorley, or more recently Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Pat Freiermuth, the odds of Penn State cracking the top four over the next four seasons don’t necessarily look too high.

That being said, the Nittany Lions do have a bright future ahead of them, with highly-touted freshmen like quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nicholas Singleton and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton set to become the next greats to don the blue and white.

The only problem for prospects such as Allar, Singleton and Dennis-Sutton is that their college careers will almost certainly have concluded by 2026 if all works out as is expected for them.

As it’s been since 2014, Penn State’s path to the playoff lies directly upon winning the Big Ten, and doing so in one-loss or less fashion.

An alliance among the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC set to take off in the near future could add greater pressure to an already difficult annual schedule for the Nittany Lions.

Forget just getting past Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, Penn State may soon have to get past teams by the likes of Clemson or a new-look USC as well.

Overall, the playoff committee’s decision to go back to the drawing board is not good for Penn State in nearly any facet.

The Nittany Lions have won the Big Ten just once under Franklin and have yet to compile a one-loss regular season.

To make the playoffs in a four-team format, Penn State will likely have to do both, just as Ohio State has done multiple times before and just as Michigan did this past season.

While challenging and unlikely, that’s the sad truth the Nittany Lions will have to live with over 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and potentially 2026 and beyond.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE