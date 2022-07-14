Penn State’s “LBU” just gained another linebacker to its arsenal out of the class of 2023.

Four-star linebacker Tony Rojas announced Thursday he is committing to Penn State over Clemson, Georgia and Miami. He’s the first linebacker in the class for the Nittany Lions and an important pickup as part of another big recruiting week for Penn State.

The Fairfax, Virginia, native is the third-best player in Virginia and the eighth-best linebacker in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Rojas visited Penn State for the 2022 Blue-White game and again on June 17 for his official visit. While Clemson, Miami and Georgia were the finalists for Rojas, he only wound up taking official visits to Clemson and Penn State, according to On3.

