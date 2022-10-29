Penn State was down and up and down again, giving No. 2 Ohio State another scare in Happy Valley a few days before Halloween.

Despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions were once again bested by the Buckeyes 44-31 Saturday afternoon.

With under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Penn State stumbled into the end zone with running back Kaytron Allen on fourth-and-a-foot to lead 21-16.

Everything was going the Nittany Lions’ way until Ohio State and C.J. Stroud diced up Penn State, scoring in 35 seconds to bounce back 23-21.

On Penn State’s next drive, Ohio State strip-sacked quarterback Sean Clifford, quickly turning it into seven points for the Buckeyes to go up two scores 30-21 with 8:17 left.

The Nittany Lions showed some life with a drive, resulting in a field goal, but Stroud dotted up Penn State’s secondary and led to a 7-yard TreVeyon Henderson finding the end zone to go up 37-24.

Then, again, Clifford threw a pick-6 to almost double Penn State’s score with 2:42 left in the game.

However, before the last couple of plays in the fourth quarter, Penn State’s offense was looking sharp after a rough two drives.

Clifford connected with receiver Parker Washington on a short pass. Washington shook a defender and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown three minutes into the third quarter.

Clifford to Washington was a theme throughout the rest of the game, with Washington making some big-time grabs all day.

Then, on the next drive, Clifford marched Penn State down the field again to score on a slant to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 23 yards and take the lead 14-10 from the Buckeyes.

Clifford finished the half 12-for-20 and had 180 yards in the air, and Washington had five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

With the offense starting to get things going, Penn State’s defense held its own against Stroud and company, holding the Buckeyes to just 10 points in the first half and none in the second quarter.

Before the half, Penn State’s defense had its back against the wall with Ohio State on the Penn State 8-yard-line. The Nittany Lions sent the house, and cornerback Johnny Dixon sacked Stroud, forcing a fumble and the end of the half.

The second half was back and forth, but Stroud and his receivers, especially Marvin Harrison Jr., put Penn State’s hope of another come-from-behind win to bed.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE