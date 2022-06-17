Penn State’s defensive line got some added depth on Friday with the addition of a 2023 recruit.

Three-star defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding of Middle Village, New York, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. He’s the first defensive tackle and just the second defensive lineman overall in the blue and white’s recruiting class, joining edge defender Jameial Lyons.

Blanding is the top prospect in New York and the No. 89 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite.

The newest future Nittany Lion took an official visit to Penn State on June 10, and his Friday commitment comes exactly one week before he’s set to officially visit Michigan.

