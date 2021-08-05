Nittanyville plans return for upcoming Penn State football season

After a pandemic year with no student section, no camping and a lack of in-person activities, Penn State’s famed Nittanyville tent city is planning a return for this fall’s football season.

Pitched for each home game, Nittanyville is a vast sea of tents put up by students outside of Beaver Stadium’s Gate A. For normal home games, students begin building their impromptu settlements on Wednesdays. But for the White Out — this year’s Week 3 against Auburn — the pitching process is set to begin on Sunday for a near weeklong experience.

“The Penn State experience is nowhere near the same without having football games and having Beaver Stadium rocking with [approximately] 110,000 people,” Nittanyville President Matthew Solomon said.

Solomon (senior-criminology) said Nittanyville offers a multitude of activities throughout the football season. These include “trashcan football” tournaments — similar to cornhole but not quite the same — banner making, visitations by the football team and coaches, and, most importantly, front row seats in Penn State’s student section.

“The energy in the student section, you can’t find it anywhere else in the stadium or anywhere else in the country… When a big play happens, it feels like an earthquake,” Solomon said.

Though student campers outside Beaver Stadium were not uncommon prior to Nittanyville’s official formation, the tent city began in earnest during the 2005 football season. Originally called “Paternoville,” the settlement started as many camped out in anticipation of a Penn State-Ohio State matchup, which Penn State would ultimately win 17-10. Nittanyville took its current name in 2012.

To participate, students must be in a group of four to 10 people per tent. Throughout the week, one member of the group must be present during night hours for random checks. Then, on game day, groups file through Gate A to fill the first few rows of the student section in the stadium’s south end, according to Solomon.

Mattie Ross, Nittanyville’s “treasutary” — treasurer and secretary — has been involved in the tent city since her freshman year and has held an officer position for three years since then.

Raised in a “Penn State family,” Ross (senior-biobehavioral health) said she already knew she wanted to try to camp out even before arriving on campus. The 2020 season, though, was difficult, she said.

“Last year, we weren’t that family, and we weren’t that team of students that we had been in previous years,” she said.

Although the field outside Gate A remained vacant last year, Ross said the organization still tried to remain somewhat active by continuing its banner-making competition and holding some virtual events.

Without the Nittanyville experience, Ross said she believes the year off showed how much students actually do before and during football games, calling the experience “eye opening.” She said students and fans can be an aid to the morale of the Nittany Lions.

Of particular note during the Nittanyville campouts is Penn State’s famed White Out week. This six-day event, according to Ross, includes even more activities than usual. Campers can expect various sponsored events and dinners, a large “trash can football” tournament, to attend the Blue Band practice and a visit by the football team on Thursday night.

The record for attendance in the tent city is over 1,000 people — a record Stephen Campbell said he hopes to beat this season.

An organizational officer for Nittanyville, Campbell (senior-turfgrass science) said he hopes the SEC-Big Ten matchup against Auburn will draw a crowd during White Out week.

Campbell also said he hopes to bring home the trophy for “Student Section of the Year,” an award sponsored by Taco Bell, which Penn State won in 2019. The student section has the capability to revitalize Nittany Lions unlike anything else, Campbell said.

“We’re just a big old noise box in the south endzone,” Campbell said.

But to draw the crowds it hopes for, Nittanyville has doubled the outreach to do so. Amid the pandemic year, many of last year’s freshmen may also lack knowledge of Nittanyville’s culture and student section traditions, Campbell said.

“We’re going through almost two freshmen classes with athletics, in a way,” Campbell said.

The group will be found at this fall’s Involvement Fair, according to Campbell, and will remain active on Twitter and its other social media accounts to draw in new campers.

Campbell said the tent city is a quick way to make new friends and connect with likeminded people.

“We’re just one big family.”