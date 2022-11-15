A number of former Penn State players shined on the NFL stage, many coming just a day after the Nittany Lions’ 30-0 win over Maryland.

On both sides of the ball, many players who once donned the blue and white made some dominant impacts this weekend.

Here’s a look at the top performances from former Nittany Lions in this past slate of NFL games.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

The comeback campaign for running back Saquon Barkley continued this past weekend.

En route to a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, Barkley rushed a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Saquon is having himself a DAY. 100+ yards and a TD on the board 💪 pic.twitter.com/SucVeTNVhw — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 13, 2022

Barkley, now with 931 total rushing yards in 2022, retook the No. 1 spot among the NFL’s rushing leaders. He sits eight yards ahead of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Adrian Amos, safety, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday, and former Penn State safety Adrian Amos played a major role defensively in the victory.

Amos tallied nine tackles and a sack in the victory, his first of the season.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s been nothing but consistency for wide receiver Chris Godwin since he returned from injury in October, hauling in at least six receptions in all but one game this season.

However, it wasn’t until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, that Godwin found the end zone for the first time this year.

Chris Godwin is international 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/RxVcbO2Z5x — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 13, 2022

Godwin’s touchdown catch was one of six receptions for the former Nittany Lion, who hauled in 71 receiving yards on Sunday.

Nick Scott, safety, Los Angeles Rams

Despite a third-straight loss for the Los Angeles Rams, safety Nick Scott continues to showcase his range of skills in the secondary.

In a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Scott forced a fumble and tallied nine tackles — a season high.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, led by their star linebacker Micah Parsons, have been relatively dominant over the course of this season.

However, Parsons and his team both struggled Sunday, with Dallas falling in overtime 31-28 to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons registered just one total quarterback pressure — his least in a game this season.

Despite the one pressure, Parsons still tied a season high with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Chicago Bears

It’s been a weird last couple of weeks for the Chicago Bears, a team that’s come just points away from victory in each of its last two games but has ultimately fallen in both of them.

Despite the losses, safety Jaquan Brisker has continued to shine week in and week out, turning himself into a true contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

On Sunday, Brisker led all Bears defensive backs with seven tackles, including half of a run stuff, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a victory, falling narrowly to the Detroit Lions 31-30.

