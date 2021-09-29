Week 3 of the NFL wasn’t kind to former Penn Staters’ teams.

Despite the negative ending results, some Nittany Lions still made big contributions to their respective squads.

Take a look at what former Penn Staters did around the NFL in Week 3.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The New York Giants continued to up their utilization of former No. 2 draft pick Saquon Barkley in the team’s third game of the season after the running back was sidelined for most of 2020 with a torn ACL.

Barkley scored his first touchdown since returning from injury in the Giants’ 17-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

A 40-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Falcons to the victory, leaving the Giants still in search of their first win of the season.

Barkley took 16 carries for 51 yards, with one going for 15 yards.

The former Penn Stater also contributed in the passing game, catching six passes for 43 yards, including one for 14 yards in what was his best performance of the season to date.

The team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Daniel Jones, Barkley has rushed for 134 yards through the first three games.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth scored his first-career NFL touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The reception came with roughly one minute left in the first half and tied the score at 7-7.

Freiermuth finished the game with three receptions for 22 yards, including one catch that went for 15 yards.

The tight end has two NFL starts through the Steelers’ first three games, catching eight passes for 82 yards.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

From one former Penn State tight end to another, Mike Gesicki continues to contribute to the Miami Dolphins’ offense in his fourth season with the team.

Gesicki notched 86 receiving yards on 10 catches in the Dolphins’ 31-28 overtime loss on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of Gesicki’s receptions came at a critical point in the game.

The Dolphins needed a lift when they needed to go 20 yards on fourth down to extend the contest in overtime.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled away from pressure and delivered a 27-yard strike to Gesicki, who caught the ball and fell out of bounds immediately.

The former Penn Stater leads all Dolphins tight ends with 127 receiving yards on the season.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ leading receiver continues to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball.

Chris Godwin has scored a touchdown in all three of the Buccaneers’ games thus far.

In Week 3’s 34-24 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, Godwin notched his first rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run in the second quarter that evened the score at a touchdown apiece.

Godwin had six receptions for 74 yards against the Rams, including one that went for 21 yards.

The Middletown, Delaware, native leads his team with 241 receiving yards on the season.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Former Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye grabbed the Detroit Lions’ first interception of the season during Week 3.

Oruwariye notched the fourth interception of his career in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The pick came with under six minutes remaining in the game, giving the Lions a chance to ice their lead.

However, an NFL record-setting 66-yard field goal off the foot of Justin Tucker as time expired lifted the Ravens to a 19-17 win.

Oruwariye made four tackles for the Lions, including three solo, while also starting all three games so far in 2021.

