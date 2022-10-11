Penn State’s current NFL players dominated again in Week 5 of NFL action to give the Nittany Lion fans entertainment during the blue and white’s bye.

Week 5 was highlighted by its defensive stars but also had a usual culprit shine in the form of running back Saquon Barkley.

Here’s how the Nittany Lions fared in Week 5 of the NFL.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Former Penn State and now Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is in the hunt for Defensive Player of the Year and pleaded his case even more in Week 5.

Parsons raked in five tackles, one for loss, and added two more sacks to his name in a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

This guy is straight up unstoppable 😤pic.twitter.com/pKKy43bY4R — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 9, 2022

He put the game away on a strip sack of Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. Parsons getting in Stafford’s face was a familiar sight, as Parsons hit Stafford three times.

Parsons is tied for first in the league with six sacks this season.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had a hot start to the 2022 season and continued to show out even overseas in England.

In a 27-22 upset win against the Green Bay Packers, Barkley rushed for 70 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He also had three receptions for 36 yards with a big 41-yard reception immediately after being sidelined for a drive with a shoulder injury.

Right out of the locker room and back into the highlight reel. @saquon is simply unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NLoZVfNro2 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 9, 2022

Barkley is leading the way for the 4-1 Giants and is second in the league in rushing with 533 yards, 60 yards behind Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Penn State’s fast pass rusher Odafe Oweh gave the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense all it could handle Sunday night in the Baltimore Ravens’ 19-17 win.

Oweh had four tackles total with two solo ones and stopped the Bengals in the backfield for a tackle for loss.

The second-year player out of Penn State now has 21 tackles on the season, a sack and three tackles for loss.

Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

The first special teams player taken off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft has been molded into a starting role for the Ravens as a punter.

On Sunday Night Football against the Bengals, punter Jordan Stout did what he did best at Penn State and punted two times, both falling within the 20-yard line, averaging 39.5 yards per punt.

Stout was also the holder for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, and he gave Tucker a clean hold to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

After a down year in 2021, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is back to his rookie-season self but slowed down in a close game with the Arizona Cardinals

Sanders only had 58 yards rushing on 15 carries in a 20-17 chess match against the Arizona Cardinals and had two receptions for six yards.

He’s still third in rushing in the NFL with 414 yards, sitting behind Barkley.

